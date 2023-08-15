Lucas Glover net worth : How much is the golfer worth post adding $4,960,000 to his earnings in the last 2 weeks

Lucas Glover's tremendous run of form could not have come at a better time. His back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour, something no one had done all season and something no 40-plus player had done since Vijay Singh in 2008, earned him nearly $5 million in total.

It's putting him in contention for the Ryder Cup, and it's given him a playoff win. He has earned a lot of plaudits for his performance, but how much did his life change based on what he actually earned? What is Glover's net worth?

Lucas Glover's net worth is currently about $20 million. That has only been helped by his recent turnaround. His back-to-back victories netted him quite a lot of money, as both events had substantial prize purses.

In total, it is estimated via Spotrac that Glover has earned $35,526,399 over his career in the 22 years since he first turned pro in 2001. His totals weren't very high most years, and he has earned over $6 million this season alone.

He's been in great form this season and will look to continue that over the next few weeks and continue adding to his net worth and career earnings.

Lucas Glover's equipment change added to his net worth

The golfer wouldn't have his $20 million net worth or his consecutive victories if not for one key change. He had been struggling tremendously over his career with putting.

No matter what he tried, he missed putts that should have been made and putts that would have helped him tremendously.

At some point, he got so frustrated that he decided to dramatically shake things up, saying:

"I'd made up my mind that something was going to change and I was going to try the long one and if that didn't feel good, I was going to try left-handed. That's how far down the road I was. Nothing I did worked. Nothing I practiced worked. It was... the brain was just fried."

Lucas Glover continued:

"Ten years of dealing with it and not understanding it and not realizing that I could just lose all feeling over a 10-inch putt. Faxon and I had been working together a little bit, and he finally said, 'You know, I think you need to try this.' So I did."

Eventually, his putting became a strength and not a weakness. He finished by saying that he replicated Adam Scott's putter and tried out a brand new swing:

"I just ordered one and asked for Adam Scott's specs from the putter rep. Now I can say, 'Well, man, what would have happened if I had started this a long time ago?' But that'll be a painful thought, so I'm not going to go there."

Without doing this, it's almost certain that he wouldn't have finished atop the leaderboard last weekend, and he likely wouldn't have even played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

His net worth could have been considerably lower if not for that tremendous but subtle change.