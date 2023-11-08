“Couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on” – Tiger Woods takes jibe at LIV Golf, says TGL is ‘very simple’

Tiger Woods took a sly dig at LIV, stating that the TGL will have a simpler format compared to LIV's complicated one. The tech-infused league will kick off in January, with the entire event taking place indoors in Palm Beach Gardens, South Florida.

The Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports-owned TGL is backed by the PGA Tour and has signed many top names for the inaugural season. In addition to McIlroy and Woods, players like Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, and many others will participate in the first season.

While the TGL has faced criticism for being gimmicky like LIV, Woods maintained that the league's aim is to attract a younger audience to golf. On Tuesday, November 7, he expressed his confusion regarding the workings of the Saudi-backed league, promising that the highly-anticipated, tech-infused league will be less confusing for young viewers

He was quoted as saying, via the Associated Press:

"Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV… I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on. Here it’s very simple.

Woods and his TGR Ventures will co-own the Jupiter Links GC, the sixth and final team of the TGL. Besides him, the team is also co-owned by David Blitzer, who has invested in all four major sports leagues in the US.

"Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me," Woods told AP.

Tiger Woods says his ankle is pain-free as recovery is still 'work in progress'

The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour said on Tuesday that his right ankle was pain-free, but the rest of the leg was still compensating for that.

"My ankle is fine," he told Associated Press. "Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero plaissue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for."

He added that the surrounding areas still had some problems as they had to compensate for fixing the ankle part.

Last weekend, the 47-year-old veteran took up the caddying duties for his son Charlie Woods at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, which took place at Koasati Pines Course in Louisiana. He looked comfortable walking with no sign of limping.

"I’m pretty sore after caddying for four days," he added. "It was a flat course, thank God."

Tiger Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April, two weeks after withdrawing from the Masters. Before pulling out on the final day at Augusta National, he had made the 23rd straight cut.

While the 15-time major champion took ample rest during these months, Stewart Cink shared positive news, stating that he had increased his practice frequency with more intensity. This was seen as a positive sign regarding his comeback.

Tiger Woods is expected to make his return to the PNC Championship next month, as players are allowed to use golf carts at the event. He has used golf carts in his last two appearances at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.