"Couldn’t sink any lower" - Fans troll Bubba Watson & his LIV Golf team amid partnership with restaurant chain 

Bubba Watson's LIV Golf team 'RangeGoats GC' recently signed a new partnership with Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. The ace golfer will wear the logo of the restaurant chain at the 2025 Masters next week.

Freddy's will join Swannies Golf as the RangeGoats GC's sponsor. Josh Carpenter posted about the new association on his X account on Friday.

Several fans have criticised the choice in the comment section.

"And just when I thought Bubba couldn’t sink any lower"

"This is something I’d expect a bowling team to have." one fan said.

"Thoughts of value of this sponsorship or is it a few frozen burgers. ?" another questioned.

"Wow! This is like late night infomercial stuff here."

"Yawn …" one fan wrote.

"My over 40 YMCA mens hoop team has the same sponsor!" another added.

The Masters will take place from April 11-13, 2025, at Augusta National, per tradition.

Has Bubba Watson ever won the Masters?

Bubba Watson wearing the Masters green jacket in 2014 (Source: Imagn)

Bubba Watson has won the Masters twice in his career.

He won it for the very first time in 2012 after defeating Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff. The US golfer secured another green jacket two years later in 2014, after beating Jordan Spieth and Jonas Blixt by three strokes.

The Masters is the only Major Championship that Watson has won. His best finish in any other Major event is a T2 placing at the PGA Championship in 2010. His best finishes at the Open Championship and the US Open are T23 in 2012 and T5 in 2007, respectively.

Veteran caddie Ted Scott caddied for Bubba Watson's two Masters victories. The duo split in 2021 after a 15-year partnership. Interestingly, Scott now caddies for the reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The pair started working together in 2021.

With Scott on his bag, Scheffler won the Masters for the first time in 2022 and repeated the feat in 2024.

Courtesy of winning the Masters, Bubba Watson received a lifetime qualification to the iconic tournament and also became a member of the exclusive Masters Club. As a member of the Club and the Masters champion, he also hosted two Champions Dinners.

In 2013, as the 2012 champion, Watson served caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake and vanilla ice cream. He didn't change a single item on the menu when he hosted the dinner once again in 2015, as the 2014 champion.

