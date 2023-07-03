"Crazy it’s only his sixth" - Fans react to Rickie Fowler winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

Rickie Fowler emerged victorious at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, July 2, securing his first PGA Tour title in over four years. He beat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in the playoff.

Fowler, who entered the final round with a 54-hole lead, posted a 4-under 68 on Sunday to stay at the top at 24-under. Adam Hadwin carded a 5-under 67, and Morikawa shot an 8-under to join Fowler in the playoff. However, the 34-year-old golfer kept his cool in the extra hole and holed a birdie to claim victory over the two.

Fans were elated to see one of their favorite players triumph on the PGA Tour after a four-year drought. While most of the fans congratulated Fowler for his win in Detroit, many criticized the PGA Tour for not being able to live-telecast the final round on TV.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"crazy it’s only his sixth, huge inspiration and fan favorite to many, hope he can get a major soon."

"crazy it's only his sixth, huge inspiration and fan favorite to many, hope he can get a major soon."

"You love to see it 👏🏼"

"FFS this is already over??"

"Thanks for making me have to do the math. 4.4 years"

"Long time coming, congrats @RickieFowler!"

"Good thing he can just place it wherever he wants even though he shanked it!"

"So cool that this is how we find out he won because no one could watch it on tv"

"So cool that this is how we find out he won because no one could watch it on tv"

"What channel was this on, I had trouble finding it"

"That was fun to watch. CBS Sports App y’all"

"Wow… spoiler alert….haven’t even watch it on TV yet. No point in watching it now."

"I sure wish I could have watched it. Extremely disappointing to be unable to watch until well past the finish. No one wants to watch sports on a 3 hour delay."

"I sure wish I could have watched it. Extremely disappointing to be unable to watch until well past the finish. No one wants to watch sports on a 3 hour delay."

"Congrats Rickie! You were so gracious back in like 2010-11 at Torrey Pines and signed my Son’s Orange Puma hat. No offense to Bubba but he signed three things, and you were there like three hours. Just sharing a memory. Well earned and deserved! Good Dude. 🍻"

"Congrats Rickie! You were so gracious back in like 2010-11 at Torrey Pines and signed my Son's Orange Puma hat. No offense to Bubba but he signed three things, and you were there like three hours. Just sharing a memory. Well earned and deserved! Good Dude. 🍻"

"One of the few golfers that surely everybody is happy to win"

"Congratulations, Rickie! Your exhale after the winning putt reminded me of “Waiting to Exhale” … you can breathe now. Great game! I’m happy for you "

"One of the most popular players on tour, for good reason. Signs every autograph and always stays to congratulate his friends when they win. Couldn’t be happier for @RickieFowler"

"Congrats Rickie. It is great to see you up there once again. Ready to win a major now? Next year will be your year. Good luck."

"Congrats Rickie. It is great to see you up there once again. Ready to win a major now? Next year will be your year. Good luck."

"So happy! He’s been playing great and he’s great for golf. Love Rickie!"

"Congrats @RickieFowler ! You are a success both on and off the course. Your priorities are rock solid and a great role model for todays youth. Congrats."

"It was a matter of time! The man was playing better golf than most for 8-10 week now!! I wore my PUMA sweater today while golfing hoping to bring him good Karma! VOILA! 😂😂🤙🏼👏🏼"

How much did Rickie Fowler win for his Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 win?

Rickie Fowler won $1,584,000 for his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023. This was his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The purse size of the Detroit event was $8.8 million. Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa bagged $783,200 as joint runner-ups. Taylor Moore, Peter Kuest, and Lucas Glover took $370,333 home for their fourth-place finish.

