"Crazy to see a team celebrating a tie" - US fans unhappy with Solheim Cup's dramatic end

The 2023 Solheim Cup dramatically ended with the European team retaining their cup. With the conclusion of the Sunday singles, both teams ended in a 14-14 tie, resulting in the defending champion taking the trophy of the biennial event.

After the American team took the lead on the first day, the European team bounced back and dominated the field. For the fifth time since 2002, both teams entered the Sunday singles with a tie of 8-8. In the final, the USA and Europe won five matches and two resulted in a tie.

Fans were not happy with the dramatic ending of the tournament. The LPGA Tour shared a post on the Solheim Cup's results on its X account with a caption saying:

"As defending champions, @SolheimCupEuro retains the cup!"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"Crazy to see a team celebrating a tie …."

Expand Tweet

"Exactly….retains the cup…They did NOT win the cup!" wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Madness. Archaic rule. Please adjust . A tie is a tie," yet another user commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

2023 Solheim Cup result

Here are the results of the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Friday Foursome results

Match 1 – Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang (USA) def. Maja Stark/Linn Grant (Europe) 2&1

Match 2 – Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee(USA) def. Celine Boutier/Georgia Hall (Europe) 1 up

Match 3 – Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda (USA) def. Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist (Europe)1 up

Match 4 – Ally Ewing/Cheyenne Knight (USA) def. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen (Europe) 5&4

Friday Fourball results

Rose Zhang/ Megan Khang (USA) vs. Gemma Dryburgh/ Madelene Sagstrom (Europe)

Result: tied

Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall (Europe) def. Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu (USA) by 1 up

Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz (USA) vs. Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (Europe)

Result: tied

Carlota Ciganda/ Linn Grant (Europe) def. Angel Yin/Ally Ewing (USA) by 4&2

Saturday Foursomes result

Match 09 - Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda (Europe) beat Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 2&1

Match 10 - Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (USA) beat Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire (Europe) 1up

Match 11 - Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (USA) beat Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier (Europe) 5&3

Match 12 - Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) beat Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (USA) 1up

Saturday Fourball result

Match 13 – Charley Hull/Leona Maguire (Europe) def. Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing (USA) 4&3

Match 14 – Cheyenne Knight/Angel Yin (USA) def. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (Europe) 2 up

Match 15 – Madelene Sagstrom/Emily Kristine Pedersen (Europe) def. Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee (USA) 2&1

Match 16 – Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant (Europe) def. Danielle Kang/Lilia Vu (USA) 2&1

Sunday Singles

Leona Maguire (Europe) def. Rose Zhang (U.S.), 4 and 3

Megan Khang (USA) def. Linn Grant (Europe), 1 up

Danielle Kang (USA) def. Charley Hull (Europe), 4 and 2

Anna Nordqvist (Europe) def. Jennifer Kupcho (USA), 2 and 1

Andrea Lee (USA) tied Georgia Hall (Europe)

Angel Yin (USA) def. Celine Boutier (Europe), 2 and 1

Lilia Vu (USA) def. Madelene Sagstrom (Europe), 4 and 3

Cheyenne Knight (USA) tied Gemma Dryburgh (Europe)

Caroline Hedwall (Europe) def. Ally Ewing (USA), 2 up

Maja Stark (Europe) def. Allisen Corpuz (USA), 2 and 1

Carlota Ciganda (Europe) def. Nelly Korda (USA), 2 up

Lexi Thompson (USA) def. Emily Pedersen (Europe), 2 and 1