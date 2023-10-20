“Current bid is $247” – Fans react to Bubba Watson’s claims that 10-20 people are looking to buy his Range Goats Golf Club

Range Goats captain Bubba Watson has claimed in his latest interview that at least 10-20 people are looking to purchase his team. With the conclusion of the individual Jeddah event, RangeGoats GC settled for the fourth position with a score of 179.

This week the LIV Golf teams will compete in the Miami tournament to determine the winner of this season. Watson said ahead of the Miami Team Championship, which is scheduled to start on Friday, October 20, that after the Singapore event, his RangeGoats has become the favourite team and people are interested in buying it.

The NUCLR Golf shared a post about Bubba Watson's remark about his team on its X account with a caption that read:

"Bubba Watson claims he has spoken to between 10-20 people looking to purchase the Range Goats Golf Club. "After Singapore the floodgates opened, there was even more. There's been talk this week. I met with people this week. Yeah, there's quite a few."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that the current bid of the team is $247 only.

"Current bid is $247," one user commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reaction:

Fans reaction (Image via X/@@NUCLRGOLF)

Fans reaction (Image via X/@@NUCLRGOLF)

RangeGoats performance at the 2023 LIV Golf

RangeGoats GC have won one tournament this season. They emerged victorious at the Singapore event and finished second at the Jeddah event.

The team did not have a good start as they finished eighth in the first three LIV Golf events and finished second at the Adelaide tournament.

Here are the results of all the events RangGoats GC played at the LIV Golf:

Mayakoba Invitational

Team winner - Crushers GC

RangGoats GC result: 8

Tuscon Invitational

Team winner - Fireballs GC

RangGoats GC result: 8

Orlando Invitational

Team winner - Torque GC

RangGoats GC result: 8

Adelaide Invitational

Team winner - 4 Aces GC

RangGoats GC result: 2

Singapore Invitational

Team winner - RangeGoats GC

Tulsa Invitational

Team winner - Stinger GC

RangGoats GC result:3

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Team winner - Torque GC

RangGoats GC result: 3

Andalucía Invitational

Team winner - Torque GC

RangGoats GC result: 2

London Invitational

Team winner - 4 Aces GC

RangGoats GC result: 4

Greenbrier Invitational

Team winner - Torque GC

RangGoats GC result: 6

Bedminster Invitational

Team winner - Ripper GC

RangGoats GC result: 4

Chicago Invitational

Team winner - Crushers GC

RangGoats GC result: 4

Jeddah Invitational

Team winner - Fireballs GC

RangGoats GC result: 2

Here are the LIV Golf Standings after the Jeddan event:

4 Aces GC - 192

Crushers GC - 186

Torque GC - 183

RangeGoats GC - 179

Stinger GC - 157

Fireballs GC - 136

Ripper GC - 81

Smash GC - 54

HyFlyers GC - 40

Cleeks GC - 32

Majesticks GC - 27

Iron Heads GC - 20