Current standings and rankings in FedEx Cup fall points list post 2023 WWT Championship 

The recently concluded WWT Championship changed a lot of dynamics in the FedEx Cup fall points list and made quite a lot of players eligible to earn the PGA Tour card for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Erik van Rooyen's inspiring victory at the El Cardonal at Diamante got him placed in a comfortable 63rd spot from the earlier risky 125th position.
Not just the South African golfer, but also the tied second-placed golfer, Camilo Villegas, made a huge leap of 73 ranks to sit 147th in the fall points list. His top-10 finish also earned him an invite to the upcoming 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he can put on another solid show to get inside the top 125.
Having tied 10th on the leaderboard of the 2023 WWT Championship, Austin Cook also made a 24-spot jump to climb to the 155th spot. Interestingly, the American golfer had missed the cut nine times in the last 13 starts.
Four-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Palmer also made a move in the FedEx Cup fall points list. He climbed from the 156th rank to 136th in the list and will hope for another great finish at the upcoming 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
A look at the players ranked 51 to 125 on the FedEx Cup fall points list after the 2023 WWT Championship
A few players like Cody Gribble and Richy Werenski slipped a few spots on the list and would be looking to put on a great show at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship to make themselves eligible for the PGA Tour card.
Below are the players ranked from 51 to 125 in the FedEx Cup fall points list after the 2023 WWT Championship:
- 51 - Beau Hossler
- 52 - Matt Kuchar
- 53 - Mackenzie Hughes
- 54 - Taylor Montgomery
- 55 - Nick Hardy
- 56 - Ben Griffin
- 57 - J.J. Spaun
- 58 - Alex Smalley
- 59 - Sam Ryder
- 60 - Stephan Jaeger
- 61 - Luke List
- 62 - Thomas Detry
- 63 - Erik van Rooyen
- 64 - Mark Hubbard
- 65 - Davis Riley
- 66 - S.H. Kim
- 67 - Brandon Wu
- 68 - Keith Mitchell
- 69 - Hayden Buckley
- 70 - Justin Suh
- 71 - Aaron Rai
- 72 - Matt NeSmith
- 73 - Sam Stevens
- 74 - Davis Thompson
- 75 - Justin Thomas
- 76 - K.H. Lee
- 77 - Vincent Norrman
- 78 - Joel Dahmen
- 79 - Michael Kim
- 80 - Ben Taylor
- 81 - Garrick Higgo
- 82 - Robby Shelton
- 83 - Austin Eckroat
- 84 - Callum Tarren
- 85 - Adam Scott
- 86 - Alex Noren
- 87 - Matt Wallace
- 88 - Harry Hall
- 89 - Dylan Wu
- 90 - Nate Lashley
- 91 - Akshay Bhatia
- 92 - David Lingmerth
- 93 - Shane Lowry
- 94 - Taylor Pendrith
- 95 - Ludvig Åberg
- 96 - Will Gordon
- 97 - Carson Young
- 98 - Danny Willett
- 99 - Kevin Streelman
- 100 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 101 - Zac Blair
- 102 - Tyler Duncan
- 103 - Aaron Baddeley
- 104 - Chesson Hadley
- 105 - Joseph Bramlett
- 106 - Billy Horschel
- 107 - Justin Lower
- 108 - David Lipsky
- 109 - Greyson Sigg
- 110 - Scott Stallings
- 111 - Chez Reavie
- 112 - Gary Woodland
- 113 - Martin Laird
- 114 - Chad Ramey
- 115 - Kevin Yu
- 116 - Tyson Alexander
- 117 - Doug Ghim
- 118 - Nico Echavarria
- 119 - Troy Merritt
- 120 - Ben Martin
- 121 - Henrik Norlander
- 122 - Peter Malnati
- 123 - Andrew Novak
- 124 - Maverick McNealy
- 125 - C.T. Pan
The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is scheduled to be held from November 9 to 12 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. It will have a prize pool of $6,500,000.