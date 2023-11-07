Current standings and rankings in FedEx Cup fall points list post 2023 WWT Championship 

The recently concluded WWT Championship changed a lot of dynamics in the FedEx Cup fall points list and made quite a lot of players eligible to earn the PGA Tour card for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Erik van Rooyen's inspiring victory at the El Cardonal at Diamante got him placed in a comfortable 63rd spot from the earlier risky 125th position.

Not just the South African golfer, but also the tied second-placed golfer, Camilo Villegas, made a huge leap of 73 ranks to sit 147th in the fall points list. His top-10 finish also earned him an invite to the upcoming 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he can put on another solid show to get inside the top 125.

Having tied 10th on the leaderboard of the 2023 WWT Championship, Austin Cook also made a 24-spot jump to climb to the 155th spot. Interestingly, the American golfer had missed the cut nine times in the last 13 starts.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Palmer also made a move in the FedEx Cup fall points list. He climbed from the 156th rank to 136th in the list and will hope for another great finish at the upcoming 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

A look at the players ranked 51 to 125 on the FedEx Cup fall points list after the 2023 WWT Championship

A few players like Cody Gribble and Richy Werenski slipped a few spots on the list and would be looking to put on a great show at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship to make themselves eligible for the PGA Tour card.

Below are the players ranked from 51 to 125 in the FedEx Cup fall points list after the 2023 WWT Championship:

51 - Beau Hossler

52 - Matt Kuchar

53 - Mackenzie Hughes

54 - Taylor Montgomery

55 - Nick Hardy

56 - Ben Griffin

57 - J.J. Spaun

58 - Alex Smalley

59 - Sam Ryder

60 - Stephan Jaeger

61 - Luke List

62 - Thomas Detry

63 - Erik van Rooyen

64 - Mark Hubbard

65 - Davis Riley

66 - S.H. Kim

67 - Brandon Wu

68 - Keith Mitchell

69 - Hayden Buckley

70 - Justin Suh

71 - Aaron Rai

72 - Matt NeSmith

73 - Sam Stevens

74 - Davis Thompson

75 - Justin Thomas

76 - K.H. Lee

77 - Vincent Norrman

78 - Joel Dahmen

79 - Michael Kim

80 - Ben Taylor

81 - Garrick Higgo

82 - Robby Shelton

83 - Austin Eckroat

84 - Callum Tarren

85 - Adam Scott

86 - Alex Noren

87 - Matt Wallace

88 - Harry Hall

89 - Dylan Wu

90 - Nate Lashley

91 - Akshay Bhatia

92 - David Lingmerth

93 - Shane Lowry

94 - Taylor Pendrith

95 - Ludvig Åberg

96 - Will Gordon

97 - Carson Young

98 - Danny Willett

99 - Kevin Streelman

100 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout

101 - Zac Blair

102 - Tyler Duncan

103 - Aaron Baddeley

104 - Chesson Hadley

105 - Joseph Bramlett

106 - Billy Horschel

107 - Justin Lower

108 - David Lipsky

109 - Greyson Sigg

110 - Scott Stallings

111 - Chez Reavie

112 - Gary Woodland

113 - Martin Laird

114 - Chad Ramey

115 - Kevin Yu

116 - Tyson Alexander

117 - Doug Ghim

118 - Nico Echavarria

119 - Troy Merritt

120 - Ben Martin

121 - Henrik Norlander

122 - Peter Malnati

123 - Andrew Novak

124 - Maverick McNealy

125 - C.T. Pan

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is scheduled to be held from November 9 to 12 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. It will have a prize pool of $6,500,000.