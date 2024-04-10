"Dagger to Talor Gooch, love it"; "Exactly why they shouldn’t be considered a major": Golf fans react to Fred Ridley’s latest comments

The Majors over the last few years have been a particular pain point for many LIV golfers, including the likes of Talor Gooch, who have been unable to make the field due to a lack of OWGR points.

Talor Gooch will not be at the 2024 Masters and recently spoke about the lack of opportunities to qualify for the Majors. However, the Masters Committee Chairman Fred Ridley recently spoke out about the same, saying that if the Committee felt that certain golfers deserved to be a part of the tournament, they would receive an invite.

Expand Tweet

Many fans were in agreement with this tweet, saying that Talor Gooch deserved the above statement. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Dagger to Talor Gooch. Love it."

Expand Tweet

"This is a great response and exactly how it should be," said another fan.

On the other hand, some fans thought that this was the reason why the Major tournaments did not hold any importance anymore.

"Exactly the reason why they shouldn't be considered a major," criticized a fan.

"OWGR means nothing with among the best players in the World now on the LIV Tour. 50% of the last 20 Major winners," said another.

"Lmao so you can just say we sick at judging talent," one fan chimed in.

"I love this response, but Oosthuizen is playing some of the best golf I have ever seen him play and apparently it wasn't enough," was an opinion a fan held.

"That being said… Gooch, Oostheizen, and Burmester won a bunch and should be playing in the masters. Not sure how much more they needed to do to be eligible if they’re inviting goobers," one more fan said.

"The LIV PGA battle is annoying now. It’s not a good look for golf. Make up and move forward," said a fan.

Talor Gooch misses out as 13 LIV golfers will tee it up at the 2024 Masters

There will only be 13 LIV Golfers at the 2024 Masters this year as some of the biggest names in the league have not fulfilled the qualification criteria to play at Augusta National. Following are the golfers that have made the field for the 2024 Masters along with the respective odds to win the Major:

Jon Rahm: +1100

+1100 Brooks Koepka: +2000

+2000 Cameron Smith: +2500

+2500 Joaquin Niemann: +2800

+2800 Bryson DeChambeau: +3300

+3300 Dustin Johnson: +3300

+3300 Tyrrell Hatton: +5000

+5000 Patrick Reed: +6600

+6600 Phil Mickelson: +10000

+10000 Bubba Watson: +15000

+15000 Sergio Garcia: +15000

+15000 Adrian Meronk: +15000

+15000 Charl Schwartzel: +25000

The Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course, boasting a prize purse of $20 million. Jon Rahm is the defending champion and will look to win another green jacket this year.