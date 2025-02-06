Dallas Mavericks fan Scottie Scheffler gets candid about the Luka Doncic trade

Scottie Scheffler opened up about the shocking trade of basketball star Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. to the Los Angeles Lakers. Being a fan of the former, the World #1 shared his thoughts on the trade that left fans across the world shocked.

Recently, Scottie Scheffler talked about the trade in an interview with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Show and reflected on his disappointment with the Mavericks' decision, calling it tough and sad.

Speaking of Luka Doncic's trade, Scheffler said:

"Yeah, that was tough. I think this is really the first time that I've ever been genuinely sad by a move a front office made for a Dallas sports team. This one was pretty tough.

"You know, I think at home we got so spoiled with Dirk for so many years, playing 20-some years for the Mavs and them being his only team. But we got another generational talent like Luka, and I think a lot of the fans at home figured that we were going to have him just as long. So it's definitely sad that he's gone," he added.

Luka Doncic played for the Dallas Mavericks from 2018 to 2025. He had an impressive time with the team, but moving ahead, Doncic will be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler finally returned to play in official tournaments last week after being on hiatus for a few weeks because of his injury.

Scottie Scheffler shares his excitement to play at WM Phoenix Open 2025

Scottie Scheffler started the 2025 PGA Tour campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week. After his decent outing, the world No. 1 will be returning to play this week at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

The PGA Tour event will start with its first round on Thursday, February 6, and will conclude on Sunday, February 9. Ahead of the tournament, during a press conference on February 5, Scottie Scheffler shared his excitement to play this week. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's a lot of fun. I think it's a unique test because not only are you battling the golf course, but there can be a pretty hectic crowd out there. I think it's a lot of fun. It's something we don't see as much throughout the year, but it's really fun to come here and experience it. It's one of my favorite tournaments of the year. Obviously I have some good memories here getting my first win in 2022, so it's fun to be back."

In his last outing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler had a decent start to the season. He started the campaign with a solid round of 67, followed by the next three rounds of 70, 69, and 67, finishing tied for ninth place.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win this week at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with odds of +300. The tournament features a stellar field of some top-ranked golfers, including Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, and many others.

