“Daly’s regimen sounds more fun” - Tiger Woods and John Daly's hilariously different warm-up routines capture golf fans’ attention 

Fans have reacted on social media to the very different training routines of Tiger Woods and John Daly. The PGA Tour Champions recently shared a video of Woods and Daly in which the golfers opened up about their warm-up routines.

Speaking about his fitness, Tiger Woods said he woke up early in the morning and ran four miles before hitting the gym.

"I used to get up in the morning, run 4 miles, then I go to the gym, do my lift, then I'd hit balls for 2-3 hours. I would go play, come back, work on my short game, I'd go run another 4 more miles. And then, if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis. I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine," said Woods (via USA Today).

Conversely, Daly disclosed that before hitting his first tee shot, he usually smoked around five cigarettes and consumed three diet cokes.

"Hit balls for maybe 20 minutes, putt a little bit, smoke 4 or 5 cigarettes, drink 3 diet cokes and then go to the first tee," said Daly.

Daly's warm-up routine caught fans' attention and they jumped to the comments section of the PGA Tour Champions post.

"Neither one has knees left. Daly’s regimen sounds more fun," a fan wrote.

"Classic @PGA_JohnDaly old school cool," jotted another fan.

"John most likely will not live as long as Tiger.. Choices.. Who's is best.. Odds are Tiger's Definitely would lower medical cost for everyone," wrote another fan.

"Look at net worth and life expectancy....why are these 2 being compared?" commented another user.

Tiger Woods and John Daly's odds to win the 2023 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and John Daly are all set to grace the field of the 2023 PNC Championship, which is scheduled to start with its first round on December 16. They will be joined by their sons to compete in the two-day touranment.

According to Unibet, Team Woods is the expert's favorite to win the 2023 PNC Championship. Their best finish was recorded in 2021 when they settled for second place. Team Thomas is the second favorite to win this week, followed by Jon Daly and John Daly II, with odds of 9/3.

Here are the odds for the 2023 PNC Championship, as per Unibet:

Team Woods: 11/4

Team Thomas: 7/2

Team Daly: 9/2

Team Kuchar: 13/2

Team Cink: 13/2

Team Stricker: 16

Team Singh: 18

Team Korda: 18

Team Lehman: 28

Team Harrington: 33

Team Leonard: 33

Team Goosen: 40

Team Langer: 40

Team Furyk: 66

Team Duval: 66

Team O'Meara: 150

Team Faldo: 200

Team Sorenstam: 250

Team Price: 250

Team Trevino: 250

Team Woods will tee off for the first round of the PNC Championship at 8:22 a.m. ET with Team Thomas on Saturday, while Team Daly will begin play on the tenth hole at the same time.

Team Langer and Team Cink will take the opening shot of the day on the first tee hole of the tournament, which begins at 7:30 a.m. ET.