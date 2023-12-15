Can Tiger and Charlie Woods win the PNC Championship 2023? Updated odds explored

Tiger Woods is set to compete at the 2023 PNC Championship for the fourth straight year. This comes as his second event, just three weeks after his successful return at the Hero World Challenge.

Accompanying Tiger Woods is his son, Charlie Woods, who is gradually making his mark in junior golf. Alongside Team Woods, the PNC Championship will feature major championship winners such as Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda, John Daly, and defending champion Vijay Singh.

This year, Team Woods is the favorite to claim the title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at 11/4 odds. Despite participating in the event three times before, the 47-year-old golfer has yet to secure a victory at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Team Woods' best performance came in the 2021 Championship, when they made 11 consecutive birdies, finishing runner-up just one stroke short of the winners, John Daly and his son John Daly II. In the previous year, Team Woods finished T8.

However, Tiger Woods is returning this time after surgery with a recently fused ankle. Unlike the last two years, he is walking without a limp and appears to be in the best physical health since a major car accident in 2021.

The 15-time major champion's physical fitness was displayed in the Hero World Challenge a couple of weeks ago when he played all 72 holes without much discomfort. Despite finishing 18th in the 20-field event, it served as a successful test of his strength. He finished at an even par after 72 holes and was also able to sink 19 birdies over the four days at Albany Golf Club.

According to UniBet, the 2020 champion Team Thomas is the second favorite on 11/4, followed by the 2021 winner Team Daly on 9/2. Here are the complete odds for the 2023 PNC Championship:

Team Woods: 11/4

Team Thomas: 7/2

Team Daly: 9/2

Team Kuchar: 13/2

Team Cink: 13/2

Team Stricker: 16

Team Singh: 18

Team Korda: 18

Team Lehman: 28

Team Harrington: 33

Team Leonard: 33

Team Goosen: 40

Team Langer: 40

Team Furyk: 66

Team Duval: 66

Team O'Meara: 150

Team Faldo: 200

Team Sorenstam: 250

Team Price: 250

Team Trevino: 250

Who will be in action at the 2023 PNC Championship? A complete field explored

Here are all the players in action at the 2023 PNC Championship:

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (son)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink (son)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen (son)

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington (son)

Nick Price and Greg Price (son)

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (dad)

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar (son)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas (dad)

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)

John Daly and John Daly II (son)

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk (son)

David Duval and Brady Duval (son)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)