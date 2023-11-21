“Damn... LIV Golf wins again” – Fans react to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL being delayed by a year till 2025

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL has been postponed by a year after its Florida Arena was severely damaged due to a power outage. As repairs will take some time, affecting both television and players' schedules, the league is not expected to kick off until 2025.

The much-anticipated tech-infused league's venue was under construction in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Earlier this week, the SoFi Center's dome collapsed due to the failure of a temporary power system and backup systems used for construction.

In their official statement, the TGL team announced that the decision to postpone the league came after a discussion with partners, team owners, players, sponsors, and PGA Tour officials.

"This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar," the official statement read.

Fans online had mixed opinions on the much-anticipated league's postponement. While some were gutted by the announcement, many shared their concerns with the product.

Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Damn... LIV wins again 😂"

"TGL seems like a bad idea, but I would not have guessed Top Golf would be so successful."

"Dang, I was really looking forward to people hitting a ball at a screen."

"Didn’t care before. Don’t care now. Won’t care then."

"Tiger and Rory: let’s take the weather out of golf. Golf gods: ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️"

"Never happening. Tiger is trying to win another major, not waste swings on simulator. They saw the lack of interest and bailed. What happened to that simulator is the equivalent of a mafia "accidental" fire."

"I just don’t envision watching a pro hit into a simulator all that entertaining"

"Genuine question. Isn’t this type of roof a high risk for South Florida. Prone to storms just about every day, along with Tropical Storms and Hurricanes"

"Just go to the pga tour spot each week and play like 9 hole match play between the teams on Monday it solves every problem with this"

"I guess skipping the building permit process turned out to be a bad idea."

"This is what happens when you accept the “Low Price Technically Acceptable” quote. The structure was flawed from the start. Good thing it wasn’t sold out when the failure occurred."

"And what are they doing to ensure this doesn’t happened again? I mean, it’s not like SE FL doesn’t get high winds on a regular basis."

"Who would have thought a dome wouldn’t last…would have been fun in Hurricane season"

"I’m fully confident" - Tiger Woods optimistic about TGL despite setback

While the announcement of the TGL getting postponed is a setback to Tiger Woods' dream project, he is still optimistic about the product.

Woods said, as per TGLgolf.com:

"I’ve been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world."

"Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players."

The TGL currently has 23 players signed up, who will be divided into six teams.