Dan Brown gets huge respect after playoff at the 2025 Spanish Open despite losing the title to Marco Penge

Dan Brown and Marco Penge were tied after playing 72 holes at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain. However, Penge ended up securing the title after securing a birdie on the sudden death playoff hole.Although the English golfer lost his chance to win the DP World Tour event, Brown's attempts remain commendable. According to a new update, the golfer got injured while he was playing on the 13th hole in the final round. Despite needing a physiotherapist for the issue, Dan Brown played the rest of the round persistently. Besides DP World Tour, Flushing It Golf recently congratulated Brown for his efforts in taking the final 2025 Spanish Open round to a playoff, even with his injury. They also lauded the golfer for his performance despite being in pain while playing over the back nine. Take a look at the post on Instagram for Brown:&quot;Fair play to Dan Brown today, who looked in real pain on the back 9 of the Acciona Open de España but still came home with 3 birdies to force a playoff with Marco Penge. He's had a great season and hopefully the injury doesn't materialise to anything serious.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDan Brown started the final round of the Spanish Open with consistent par shots on the two opening holes of the front nine. He secured a birdie on the par 3 third hole, followed by an Eagle on the par 5 fourth. However, he secured a double bogey on the fifth. With a birdie on the seventh, he ended the front nine with 2 under par 34.While playing on the back nine, Dan Brown opened with pars but bogeyed the par 4 hole 12. Despite needing help with his injury, Brown carded a birdie on hole 13. He scored two more birdies (holes 15 and 18) and completed the final Spanish Open round with 4 under par 67. It is worth noting that this is not the first time the English professional golfer has gone through injuries.When Dan Brown had to withdraw from the ADP Championship following an injuryLast year, the English golfer was competing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. However, Brown had to withdraw from the tournament after he suffered an unfortunate knee injury. Following his withdrawal, the golfer issued an update on his Instagram profile where he revealed that he was &quot;gutted&quot; after the outcome. In the caption of his Instagram post, Dan Brown wrote:&quot;Absolutely gutted to have had to withdraw from the @adgolfchamps had a lot of swelling and a burning pain in the same knee I've had issues with all year! Hoping that some R&amp;R will do the trick before tour champs next week....&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is the same knee cyst issue that ended up bugging Brown in the earlier part of 2024. The golfer was sidelined for around seven weeks. After recovering from his knee issue, he showcased a decent performance in the 2024 Open Championship.