5 players who underperformed their odds at the 2025 Spanish Open ft. Jon Rahm

The 2025 Spanish Open concluded at the Club de Campo Villa, with Marco Penge standing tall as the winner. Penge's victory was not easy, as after four days of the game, he was tied with Daniel Brown, but the golfer eventually gained the lead by making a birdie on the opening hole of the playoffs.

Ad

While Penge outperformed his odds, several other golfers failed to achieve their expectations. Here's a quick glance at some of them.

5 golfers who underperformed their odds at the 2025 Spanish Open

#5 David Puig

LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day Three - Source: Getty

David Puig is one of the often utilized names to win the 2025 Spanish Open, according to Golf Monthly's odds reports. He was heavily favored to win the tournament; however, the golfer did not perform as expected. Puig only made the top ten, finishing tied for ninth place with a total score of 10 under par.

Ad

Trending

#4 Shane Lowry

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Shane Lowry is, without a doubt, one of the top golfers in the world. He was also a part of Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup, where he contributed to the team's victory. Despite his excellent form, Lowry was unable to make the cut at the 2025 Spanish Open, finishing tied for 74th after two rounds with a total score of 1 over par, missing the cut by one stroke.

Ad

#3 Ángel Hidalgo

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Angel Hidalgo has had a difficult season thus far, but despite missing the cut nine times out of his 22 starts this season, he has had some good results. The golfer performed well in big tournaments such as the Amgen Irish Open (T3), and as the defending champion, Hidalgo had great expectations from the fans.

Ad

Despite all of this, Angel Hidalgo's game was unable to connect during the 2025 Spanish Open, and he concluded the tournament without making the cut. He finished with a total score of 3 over par, tied for 93rd.

#2 Todd Clements

Nexo Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Todd Clements was listed as one of the "sleeper picks" in the Golf Monthly odds analysis prior to the 2025 Spanish Open. Clements had high expectations, but the tournament did not go in his favour at all. The golfer finished tied for 16th place with a total score of 5 over par, ten strokes behind the leader.

Ad

#1 Jon Rahm

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Jon Rahm is regarded as Spain's number one golfer, having won the Spanish Open three times in his career. Rahm has been in incredible form this season, so anticipation was high that he would win once more. Unfortunately, the golfer was unable to accomplish this, but with a strong final round, Rahm made it into the top ten. The golfer finished the tournament with a total score of 10 under par, tied for ninth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More