Who won the Open de Espana 2025? Full leaderboard explored

After four days, the 2025 Open de Espana finally concluded at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The final round ended with two players headlining the DP World Tour event. Following a sudden-death playoff, the Spanish Open got a new winner.

Ad

On Sunday, October 12, Marco Penge ended up winning this year's Open de Espana. Before the final round, the English golfer was already holding a four-shot lead. In the final round, Penge secured a one-over par 72 with two bogeys on the front nine and a birdie on the back nine.

After Daniel Brown secured a four-round total of 15 under par, fans at the 2025 Open de Espana witnessed a sudden-death playoff. On the first playoff hole, Penge carded a birdie while Brown carded a par. With Penge in the winner's spot, Brown secured the solo second spot on the DP World Tour leaderboard.

Ad

Trending

The third place of the leaderboard is occupied by Joel Girrbach who secured a total 14 under par. The fourth spot of the Open de Espana leaderboard was taken by Tom McKibbin. After four rounds of play, he secured a total 12 under par score.

Jon Rahm, who won the Open de Espana back in 2022, secured a 10-under par after four rounds of play. He currently stands in the ninth spot of the DP World Tour event leaderboard alongside Thorbjorn Olesen, Calum Hill, David Puig, Angel Ayora, Alexander Levy and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Ad

Open de Espana 2025 full leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at the tournament leaderboard of the Open de Espana 2025 after completion:

1 - Marco Penge (-15) (WINNER via playoff)

2 - Daniel Brown (-15)

3 - Joel Girrbach (-14)

4 - Tom McKibbin (-12)

T5 - Ugo Coussaud (-11)

T5 - Rasmus Neergard-Petersen (-11)

T5 - Jayden Schaper (-11)

T5 - Joakim Lagergren (-11)

T9 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-10)

T9 - Alexander Levy (-10)

T9 - David Puig (-10)

T9 - Angel Ayora (-10)

T9 - Alex Fitzpatrick (-10)

T9 - Calum Hill (-10)

T9 - Jon Rahm (-10)

T16 - Patrick Reed (-9)

T16 - Grant Forrest (-9)

T16 - Bernd Wiesberger (-9)

T16 - Julien Guerrier (-9)

T16 - Joost Luiten (-9)

T16 - Todd Clements (-9)

22 - Jeff Winther (-8)

T23 - Daniel Hillier (-7)

T23 - Thriston Lawrence (-7)

T23 - John Parry (-7)

T23 - Ben Schmidt (-7)

T27 - Oliver Lindell (-6)

T27 - Darius Van Driel (-6)

T27 - Frederic Lacroix (-6)

T30 - Aaron Cockerill (-5)

T30 - Dan Bradbury (-5)

T30 - Kristoffer Reitan (-5)

T30 - Simon Forsström (-5)

T30 - Jens Dantorp (-5)

T35 - Ewen Ferguson (-4)

T35 - Thomas Detry (-4)

T35 - Luis Masaveu (-4)

T35 - Nacho Elvira (-4)

T39 - Andrew Wilson (-3)

T39 - Marcel Schneider (-3)

T39 - Tom Vaillant (-3)

T39 - Jacques Kruyswijk (-3)

T39 - Sergio Garcia (-3)

T44 - Brandon Robinson Thompson (-2)

T44 - Marcel Siem (-2)

T44 - Yannik Paul (-2)

T47 - Shubhankar Sharma (-1)

T47 - Matthew Jordan (-1)

T47 - Jacob Skov Olesen (-1)

T47 - Dylan Frittelli (-1)

T47 - Sam Bairstow (-1)

T47 - Richie Ramsay (-1)

T47 - Francesco Laporta (-1)

T47 - Mikael Lindberg (-1)

T55 - Ivan Cantero (par)

T55 - Nathan Kimsey (par)

T55 - Joaquin Niemann (par)

T55 - Ryggs Johnston (par)

T55 - Sean Crocker (par)

T55 - Jose Luis Ballester (par)

T55 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (par)

T55 - T62 - Jordan Smith (+1)

T55 - Alejandro Del Rey (+1)

T55 - Ricardo Gouveia (+1)

T65 - Dale Whitnell (+2)

T65 - Brandon Wu (+2)

T65 - David Micheluzzi (+2)

T65 - Ross Fisher (+2)

69 - Callum Tarren (+3)

70 - Fabrizio Zanotti (+4)

71 - Joe Dean (+5)

72 - Darren Fichardt (+8)

73 - Jason Scrivener (+9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More