Who is leading the Open de España 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Marco Penge holds the lead after the third round of the Open de España 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The Englishman posted a 7-under 64 on Saturday, carding eight birdies and just one bogey to reach 16-under overall.

Ad

Penge started the week with a 66 that included an eagle and five birdies, followed by a bogey-free 67 in the second round. Switzerland’s Joel Girrbach is second at 12-under, posting rounds of 69, 65, and 67 in the Open de España. England’s Daniel Brown and Patrick Reed are tied for third with 11-under. Brown shot 67 on Saturday, while Reed went bogey-free with four birdies for the same score.

Tom McKibbin sits fifth at 10-under after rounds of 71, 65, and 67. Other players, including Grant Forrest, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ugo Coussaud, Alexander Levy, and Bernd Wiesberger, remain in contention as the Open de España 2025 moves into its final round in Madrid. The final round of the Open de España will begin at 10:24 AM.

Ad

Trending

The Open de España Leaderboard after Round 3 explored

Here is a detailed look at the Open de España leaderboard after the third round:

1. Marco Penge (-16)

2. Joel Girrbach (-12)

T3. Daniel Brown (-11)

T3. Patrick Reed (-11)

5. Tom McKibbin (-10)

T6. Grant Forrest (-9)

T6. Thorbjørn Olesen (-9)

T6. Ugo Coussaud (-9)

T6. Alexander Levy (-9)

T6. Bernd Wiesberger (-9)

T11. David Puig (-8)

T11. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-8)

T11. Angel Ayora (-8)

T11. Jeff Winther (-8)

T11. Daniel Hillier (-8)

T16. Alex Fitzpatrick (-7)

T16. Thriston Lawrence (-7)

T16. Jayden Schaper (-7)

T16. Julien Guerrier (-7)

T20. Joakim Lagergren (-6)

T20. John Parry (-6)

T22. Darius van Driel (-5)

T22. Calum Hill (-5)

T22. Ewen Ferguson (-5)

T22. Aaron Cockerill (-5)

T22. Tom Vaillant (-5)

T22. Joost Luiten (-5)

T28. Todd Clements (-4)

T28. Frederic Lacroix (-4)

T28. Sam Bairstow (-4)

T28. Jon Rahm (-4)

T28. Dan Bradbury (-4)

T28. Luis Masaveu (-4)

T34. Sergio Garcia (-3)

T34. Yannik Paul (-3)

T34. Nacho Elvira (-3)

T34. Kristoffer Reitan (-3)

T38. Francesco Laporta (-2)

T38. Mikael Lindberg (-2)

T38. Joe Dean (-2)

T38. Ben Schmidt (-2)

T38. Marcel Siem (-2)

T38. Ricardo Gouveia (-2)

T38. Simon Forsström (-2)

T38. Jens Dantorp (-2)

T46. Rafa Cabrera Bello (-1)

T46. David Micheluzzi (-1)

T46. Marcel Schneider (-1)

T46. Thomas Detry (-1)

T46. Brandon Robinson Thompson (-1)

T46. Dylan Frittelli (-1)

T46. Jacques Kruyswijk (-1)

T46. Ross Fisher (-1)

T46. Richie Ramsay (-1)

T55. Andrew Wilson (Par)

T55. Matthew Jordan (Par)

T55. Sean Crocker (Par)

T55. Brandon Wu (Par)

T55. Jose Luis Ballester (Par)

T55. Oliver Lindell (Par)

T55. Jacob Skov Olesen (Par)

T62. Ryggs Johnston (+1)

T62. Jordan Smith (+1)

T62. Alejandro Del Rey (+1)

T62. Callum Tarren (+1)

T66. Darren Fichardt (+2)

T66. Shubhankar Sharma (+2)

T66. Nathan Kimsey (+2)

T66. Joaquin Niemann (+2)

70. Dale Whitnell (+3)

T71. Ivan Cantero (+4)

T71. Fabrizio Zanotti (+4)

T71. Jason Scrivener (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More