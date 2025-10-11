Open de Espana 2025 Round 4 tee times & pairings explored

This year's Open de Espana is just a round away from concluding. The tournament at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain recently witnessed Marco Penge headlining the event. After third round, Penge boasts a 54-hole total of 16 under par.

For the final round of the 2025 Open de Espana, Penge will tee off at 12:30 pm local time from the first tee. The English golfer has been officially paired up with Daniel Brown and Joel Girrbach. Girrbach secured a solo second place while Brown is currently sharing the third spot of the leaderboard with Patrick Reed.

The penultimate group from the first tee of the Open de Espana final round features Grant Forrest, Tom Mckibbin and Reed. The trio will tee off at 12:19 pm. From tee 1, the first official group to start playing would be the duo of Kristoffer Reitan and Nacho Elvira. They will start their game at 10:24 am.

Ricardo Gouveia, Jens Dantorp and Simon Forsström tees off together for the final round of the Open de Espana. The group will be the opening pair from Tee 1 and will start their game at 10.24 am. Marcel Siem, Ben Schmidt and Joe Dean will be the second group to tee off from tee 1 at 10:35 am.

Sergio Garcia won the Open de Espana back in 2002. The Spaniard is all set to tee off in the final round accompanied by Yannik Paul.

Full tee times and official pairings of 2025 Open de Espana explored

Here's a detailed breakdown of the tee times and pairings of the final round of this year's Open de Espana (all times in local):

Tee 10:

10:24 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Jens Dantorp, Simon Forsström

10:35 am: Marcel Siem, Ben Schmidt, Joe Dean

10:46 am: Francesco Laporta, Mikael Lindberg, Richie Ramsay

10:57 am: Dylan Frittelli, Ross Fisher, Jacques Kruyswijk

11:08 am: Thomas Detry, Marcel Schneider, Brandon Robinson Thompson,

11:19 am: David Micheluzzi, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen

11:30 am: Brandon Wu, Oliver Lindell, Jose Luis Ballester

11:41 am: Sean Crocker, Matthew Jordan, Andrew Wilson

11:52 am: Alejandro Del Rey, Callum Tarren, Jordan Smith

12:03 pm: Ryggs Johnston, Nathan Kimsey, Joaquin Niemann

12:14 pm: Shubhankar Sharma, Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell

12:25 pm: Ivan Cantero, Jason Scrivener, Fabrizio Zanotti

Tee 1:

10:24 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Nacho Elvira

10:32 am Sergio Garcia, Yannik Paul

10:40 am: Dan Bradbury, Jon Rahm, Luis Masaveu

10:51 am: Frederic Lacroix, Sam Bairstow, Todd Clements

11:02 am: Aaron Cockerill, Joost Luiten, Tom Vaillant

11:13 am: Ewen Ferguson, Darius Van Driel, Calum Hill

11:24 am: Joakim Lagergren, John Parry, Julien Guerrier

11:35 am: Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thriston Lawrence

11:46 am: Jeff Winther, Angel Ayora, Daniel Hillier

11:57 am: David Puig, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Bernd Wiesberger

12:08 pm: Alexander Levy, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ugo Coussaud

12:19 pm: Grant Forrest, Tom Mckibbin, Patrick Reed

12:30 pm: Daniel Brown, Joel Girrbach, Marco Penge

