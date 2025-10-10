  • home icon
2025 Spanish Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Oct 10, 2025 19:06 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn

England’s Marco Penge leads the Spanish Open after two rounds with a total score of nine under par. Penge followed up his opening 66 with a solid 67 to take a one-shot lead heading into the weekend. He looked confident throughout the round, keeping his composure on a course that challenged many others.

Just one shot behind him are Denmark’s Jeff Winther, Switzerland’s Joel Girrbach, and Canada’s Aaron Cockerill, all tied at eight under. Winther made one of the biggest moves of the day with a seven-under 64, while Girrbach and Cockerill also went low to stay in contention.

A group of players sits at seven under, including Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren, England’s Daniel Brown, and the USA's Patrick Reed. France’s Julien Guerrier and Alexander Levy, along with Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, are also in that mix.

also-read-trending Trending

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin and England’s Andrew Wilson are among those tied at six under, keeping themselves within striking distance.

Spain’s Jon Rahm is tied for 18th at four under after a much-improved 66 at the Spanish Open. He will look to close the gap over the weekend in front of his home fans. With so many players close to the top, the final two rounds promise an exciting finish.

Final tee timings and pairings for R2 of the 2025 Spanish Open

Here are the final timings for the players to tee off at the 2025 Spanish Open (All times in ET):

Hole 1 at the Spanish Open

2:37 a.m. ET: Dale Whitnell, Richie Ramsay

2:45 a.m. ET: Ivan Cantero, Jason Scrivener

2:53 a.m. ET: Nathan Kimsey, Joaquin Niemann, Jacob Skov Olesen

3:03 a.m. ET: Calum Hill, Brandon Wu, Dylan Frittelli

3:13 a.m. ET: Yannik Paul, Alejandro Del Rey, Shubhankar Sharma

3:23 a.m. ET: John Parry, Fabrizio Zanotti, Ricardo Gouveia

3:33 a.m. ET: Ross Fisher, Todd Clements, Jacques Kruyswijk

3:48 a.m. ET: Oliver Lindell, Sergio Garcia, Darius Van Driel

3:58 a.m. ET: Callum Tarren, Darren Fichardt, Jens Dantorp

4:08 a.m. ET: Jordan Smith, Simon Forsström, Marcel Siem

4:18 a.m. ET: Jose Luis Ballester, Sean Crocker, Thomas Detry

4:28 a.m. ET: Marcel Schneider, Ben Schmidt, Ewen Ferguson

4:38 a.m. ET: Thriston Lawrence, Sam Bairstow, Brandon Robinson Thompson

4:54 a.m. ET: Matthew Jordan, Ryggs Johnston, Nacho Elvira

5:05 a.m. ET: Joe Dean, Frederic Lacroix, Francesco Laporta

5:16 a.m. ET: Luis Masaveu, Grant Forrest, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

5:27 a.m. ET: David Micheluzzi, Jon Rahm, Mikael Lindberg

5:38 a.m. ET: Alex Fitzpatrick, Jayden Schaper, Kristoffer Reitan

5:49 a.m. ET: Ugo Coussaud, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tom Vaillant

6:05 a.m. ET: David Puig, Joost Luiten, Daniel Hillier

6:16 a.m. ET: Angel Ayora, Andrew Wilson, Tom McKibbin

6:27 a.m. ET: Thorbjørn Olesen, Dan Bradbury, Alexander Levy

6:38 a.m. ET: Julien Guerrier, Daniel Brown, Patrick Reed

6:49 a.m. ET: Bernd Wiesberger, Joakim Lagergren, Jeff Winther

7:00 a.m. ET: Joel Girrbach, Aaron Cockerill, Marco Penge

