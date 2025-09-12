"Unnecessary," - Patrick Reed pushes back on Ryder Cup payment debate with Olympics analogy

Patrick Reed has aired his honest thoughts on the US Ryder Cup team receiving payment for their participation in the event. He believes the tournament is just like the Olympics and is much bigger than money.

Last year, the PGA of America announced that the 12 players on Team US would receive $500,000 (£395,000). Out of that, $300,000 will be donated to a charity of the players’ choice, and the rest will serve as a “stipend.”

Although Patrick Reed will not represent the US in this year’s Ryder Cup, he still has strong feelings regarding the compensation plan. During a press conference at the Wentworth Club, he spoke about it, saying,

“It's just like playing in the Olympics; once every four years and it just means something to go out there and play for your country. There’s no dollar amount that I would want to play in a Ryder Cup or play in the Olympics.”

“I really think it's unnecessary. There are certain events that money means absolutely nothing and that's one of them. If you're going to give money to players, have it all go to their charity or something like that. Do something good with it,” he added.

Patrick Reed spoke about representing the US in the Ryder Cup in the past, noting that he has “never” played in it while caring about the money. He added that for him, it has always been about “respect,” representing his country, and trying his best to win the cup.

When announcing the new compensation plan last year, the PGA of America stated that “no players asked to be compensated.” They further revealed that although players didn't ask for it, the board directors of the PGA of America voted for it.

Meanwhile, when Rory McIlroy and several other European players got wind of the new compensation plan, they pushed against it. The Grand Slam winner told reporters he would rather “pay for the privilege to play in the Ryder Cup.” He also called the biennial tournament one of the “purest” forms of competition partly because there was no money involved.

Patrick Reed reveals the ‘edge’ Team Europe has over Team US in the Ryder Cup

During the previously mentioned press conference at the Wentworth Club, Patrick Reed stated that the Europeans have an advantage over the Americans due to their team spirit. He noted that they all eat together and have an “actual brotherhood and camaraderie,” which is lacking in the US.

“I feel like they play a lot of team gold over here… That's definitely an edge that they have over here, the camaraderie and the tightness of the group,” Patrick Reed said.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner further noted that the American players are not unaware of their weaknesses and are “working on it."

