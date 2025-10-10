Jon Rahm bounces back at the 2025 Spanish Open as he aims for his 4th National title

Jon Rahm made an impressive comeback at the 2025 Spanish Open to advance to the weekend rounds. The three-time Open de España champion closed his second round with a five-under par score. Rahm will look to win his fourth title at the home event this week at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid.The Spaniard got off to a rough start at the Madrid event after shooting a 1-over par score on day one. He shot four bogeys before ending the round with an eagle and a birdie. After barely finishing above the cut line, Jon Rahm made a strong comeback in round two. The LIV golfer played himself to contention by scoring four birdies and a bogey in the front nine. He went on to shoot a bogey and three more birdies before wrapping up the second round on Friday, October 10.Jon Rahm has won the Spanish Open on three occasions- 2022, 2019, and 2018. Rahm has yet to win a tournament this year, but he has had a few close calls across the season. He has finished in the runner-up position at four LIV Golf events this year. The 30-year-old will hope to maintain his performance this week and reach the top of the leaderboard to end his title drought.Jon Rahm reveals his motivation to win his fourth Spanish OpenJon Rahm came close to winning his fourth Open de España title last year, but settled for the runner-up place. He lost to his compatriot Angel Hidalgo in a two-hole playoff after scoring a 14-under par score at the end of the final round.Jon Rahm with Angel Hidalgo at the Open de España 2024 - Source: GettyDuring the pre-tournament press conference earlier this week, Jon Rahm discussed his motivation to claim his fourth Spanish Open title. Speaking about his close call last year, Rahm shared (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I would say exactly that, right, trying to get that fourth. Getting one step closer to eventually possibly getting to No. 6. I was able to get three very, very fast, and it's never easy, and I'm hoping I can do sooner than later. But just focusing on that, hopefully getting that fourth.&quot;Speaking about having the crowd cheer for and against the players, he said:&quot;From going to having the crowd against us to having everybody cheer for me is going to be very special. Massive difference, massive juxtaposition but beautiful if a different way, right.&quot;&quot;I'm looking forward to it. Looking forward to hopefully getting that fourth Spanish Open. And again, hoping to actually just perform well in front of this crowd.&quot;Rahm also spoke about having his home crowd's support and his wish to give his best shot to win the event. He was a part of the European Ryder Cup team that clinched its fifth title away from home, at Bethpage, New York.