Marco Penge gets closer chasing Rory McIlroy’s spot in Race to Dubai as he surpasses Tyrrell Hatton with his Spanish Open win

Marco Penge managed one of his career's biggest wins at the 2025 Spanish Open. This is his third win of the season, with the first two being the Hainan Classic and Danish Golf Championship. Penge's form has propelled him further up the Race to Dubai points standings, and he has now passed Tyrrell Hatton following the 2025 Spanish Open.Penge is currently second in the Race to Dubai points standings with a total of 3,691.2 points. Interestingly, he is only around 400 points behind the table leader, Rory McIlroy. DP World Tour announced this significant adjustment in the Race to Dubai standings via an Instagram post. In the caption, they praised Penge and how close he is to overtaking Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai.The caption of the post read,&quot;With his win, Marco Penge is now less than 400 points from Rory McIlroy at the top of the Race to Dubai 📊&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe DP World Tour's golfers compete in the Race to Dubai throughout the whole season. Players get points based on the success of the events throughout the season, and the points are determined by the size of the tournament's prize pool. This also explains why Rory McIlroy, who has only played eight tournaments this season, is ahead of Marco Penge, who has played 24 tournaments.Talking about his performance at the 2025 Spanish Open, Marco Penge finished with a total score of 269, 15 strokes under par. He ended up tied with Daniel Brown, and after a heated playoff, Penge won the championship. Thanks to this win, Penge has also climbed up greatly in the OWGR.Marco Penge achieves his career high Official World Golf RankingPGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: ImagnMarco Penge's third win of the season has officially pushed him to a new career high in the world rankings. He is now ranked 31st, and according to Sky Sports, this victory will qualify Penge for the Open Championship and the Masters on the PGA Tour next season. The golfer was quite pleased to play at Augusta National because it was one of the courses he had always wished to play on.According to Sky Sports, the golfer stated,&quot;It's crazy. It's a golf course that I've always wanted to play, because I feel like my game sets up really good for it.&quot;Aside from that, Penge praised the second and third-place finishers in the competition. He stated,&quot;Dan and Joel (Girrbach - who finished a shot further back in third) played great today; they were holing putts, and I just couldn't really get it in the hole; it felt like I was really up against it. But I felt like I managed myself really well, and I actually think tee to green, I feel like I played really solid. It doesn't matter the putts, I think I used them all yesterday, but obviously holing that one there was worth the wait.&quot;For his great win, Penge managed to make around a total of $550,000 from the prize pool.