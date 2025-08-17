2025 Danish Golf Championship: How much each golfer earned from the $2.75M purse

The Danish Golf Championship is one of the DP World Tour's most important tournaments. This season, the Furesø Golf Klub in Copenhagen hosted the event, in which a total of 156 golfers took part. It is a 27-hole golf course with a 71-par layout that covers roughly 7011 yards.
After four days of incredible golf, Marco Penge won the tournament by a slim margin of one stroke. Penge finished the 2025 Danish Golf Championship with a total score of 16-under par. He had two outstanding rounds of 68 and 69 after starting the event with an amazing first round score of 64.
Penge won a staggering $467,500 at this year's Danish Golf Championship, which had a $2.75 million total purse. Apart from him, Rasmus Højgaard, who finished in second place with a total score of 15-under par, took home $302,500. Here's a look at the overall prize distribution for the DP World Tour event.
2025 Danish Golf Championships' prize distribution explored
The complete leaderboard and prize money distribution for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship are listed below.
- 1st (Marco Penge): $467,500
- 2nd (Rasmus Højgaard): $302,500
- 3rd (Ben Schmidt): $173,250
- 4th (Gregorio De Leo): $137,500
- T4 (Mikael Lindberg): $137,500
- T6 (Kristoffer Reitan): $96,250
- T6 (Elvis Smylie): $96,250
- T8 (Oliver Lindell): $68,750
- T8 (Sami Välimäki): $68,750
- T8 (Johannes Veerman): $68,750
- 11th (Mats Ege): $50,600
- T12 (Björn Åkesson): $47,300
- T12 (Jason Scrivener): $47,300
- T14 (Lucas Bjerregaard): $42,075
- T14 (Niklas Lemke): $42,075
- T16 (Eugenio Chacarra): $38,775
- T16 (Frederic Lacroix): $38,775
- T16 (Francesco Molinari): $38,775
- T16 (Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen): $38,775
- T16 (Niklas Nørgaard): $38,775
- T16 (Thorbjørn Olesen): $38,775
- T16 (Andy Sullivan): $38,775
- T16 (Chris Wood): $38,775
- T24 (Nicolas Colsaerts): $29,425
- T24 (Ding Wenyi): $29,425
- T24 (Alfredo Garcia-Heredia): $29,425
- T24 (Julien Guerrier): $29,425
- T24 (Adrien Saddier): $29,425
- T29 (Rafa Cabrera Bello): $25,300
- T29 (Aaron Cockerill): $25,300
- T29 (Scott Jamieson): $25,300
- T29 (Richard Sterne): $25,300
- T29 (Jesper Svensson): $25,300
- T34 (Veer Ahlawat): $21,175
- T34 (Nicolai Højgaard): $21,175
- T34 (Jeong won Ko): $21,175
- T34 (Conor Purcell): $21,175
- T38 (Nicolai von Dellingshausen): $18,425
- T38 (Robin Williams): $18,425
- T40 (Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen): $17,325
- T40 (Gavin Green): $17,325
- T40 (Maximilian Kieffer): $17,325
- T40 (Joost Luiten): $17,325
- T40 (Jeremy Paul): $17,325
- T40 (Jeff Winther): $17,325
- 46th (Jeppe Kristian Andersen): $14,025
- T47 (Thomas Aiken): $13,475
- T47 (Ryggs Johnston): $13,475
- T47 (Marcel Schneider): $13,475
- T47 (Jack Senior): $13,475
- T47 (Callum Shinkwin): $13,475
- T47 (Matthew Southgate): $13,475
- T53 (Maximilian Steinlechner): $10,175
- T53 (Brandon Wu): $10,175
- T53 (Daniel Young): $10,175
- T56 (MK Kim): $9,075
- T56 (Marc Warren): $9,075
- T58 (Sebastian Garcia): $8,525
- T58 (Alexander Knappe): $8,525
- T58 (Gunner Wiebe): $8,525
- T61 (Matthew Baldwin): $7,700
- T61 (Frank Kennedy): $7,700
- T61 (Maximilian Rottluff): $7,700
- T64 (Zander Lombard): $6,875
- T64 (Matt Wallace): $6,875
- 66th (Freddy Schott): $6,325