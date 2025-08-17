2025 Danish Golf Championship: How much each golfer earned from the $2.75M purse

The Danish Golf Championship is one of the DP World Tour's most important tournaments. This season, the Furesø Golf Klub in Copenhagen hosted the event, in which a total of 156 golfers took part. It is a 27-hole golf course with a 71-par layout that covers roughly 7011 yards.

Ad

After four days of incredible golf, Marco Penge won the tournament by a slim margin of one stroke. Penge finished the 2025 Danish Golf Championship with a total score of 16-under par. He had two outstanding rounds of 68 and 69 after starting the event with an amazing first round score of 64.

Penge won a staggering $467,500 at this year's Danish Golf Championship, which had a $2.75 million total purse. Apart from him, Rasmus Højgaard, who finished in second place with a total score of 15-under par, took home $302,500. Here's a look at the overall prize distribution for the DP World Tour event.

Ad

Trending

2025 Danish Golf Championships' prize distribution explored

Made in Denmark - Previews - Source: Getty

The complete leaderboard and prize money distribution for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship are listed below.

1st (Marco Penge): $467,500

2nd (Rasmus Højgaard): $302,500

3rd (Ben Schmidt): $173,250

4th (Gregorio De Leo): $137,500

T4 (Mikael Lindberg): $137,500

T6 (Kristoffer Reitan): $96,250

T6 (Elvis Smylie): $96,250

T8 (Oliver Lindell): $68,750

T8 (Sami Välimäki): $68,750

T8 (Johannes Veerman): $68,750

11th (Mats Ege): $50,600

T12 (Björn Åkesson): $47,300

T12 (Jason Scrivener): $47,300

T14 (Lucas Bjerregaard): $42,075

T14 (Niklas Lemke): $42,075

T16 (Eugenio Chacarra): $38,775

T16 (Frederic Lacroix): $38,775

T16 (Francesco Molinari): $38,775

T16 (Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen): $38,775

T16 (Niklas Nørgaard): $38,775

T16 (Thorbjørn Olesen): $38,775

T16 (Andy Sullivan): $38,775

T16 (Chris Wood): $38,775

T24 (Nicolas Colsaerts): $29,425

T24 (Ding Wenyi): $29,425

T24 (Alfredo Garcia-Heredia): $29,425

T24 (Julien Guerrier): $29,425

T24 (Adrien Saddier): $29,425

T29 (Rafa Cabrera Bello): $25,300

T29 (Aaron Cockerill): $25,300

T29 (Scott Jamieson): $25,300

T29 (Richard Sterne): $25,300

T29 (Jesper Svensson): $25,300

T34 (Veer Ahlawat): $21,175

T34 (Nicolai Højgaard): $21,175

T34 (Jeong won Ko): $21,175

T34 (Conor Purcell): $21,175

T38 (Nicolai von Dellingshausen): $18,425

T38 (Robin Williams): $18,425

T40 (Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen): $17,325

T40 (Gavin Green): $17,325

T40 (Maximilian Kieffer): $17,325

T40 (Joost Luiten): $17,325

T40 (Jeremy Paul): $17,325

T40 (Jeff Winther): $17,325

46th (Jeppe Kristian Andersen): $14,025

T47 (Thomas Aiken): $13,475

T47 (Ryggs Johnston): $13,475

T47 (Marcel Schneider): $13,475

T47 (Jack Senior): $13,475

T47 (Callum Shinkwin): $13,475

T47 (Matthew Southgate): $13,475

T53 (Maximilian Steinlechner): $10,175

T53 (Brandon Wu): $10,175

T53 (Daniel Young): $10,175

T56 (MK Kim): $9,075

T56 (Marc Warren): $9,075

T58 (Sebastian Garcia): $8,525

T58 (Alexander Knappe): $8,525

T58 (Gunner Wiebe): $8,525

T61 (Matthew Baldwin): $7,700

T61 (Frank Kennedy): $7,700

T61 (Maximilian Rottluff): $7,700

T64 (Zander Lombard): $6,875

T64 (Matt Wallace): $6,875

66th (Freddy Schott): $6,325

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More