  Dan Rapaport points out caddie merry-go-round amid Collin Morikawa's second change for the 2025 season

Dan Rapaport points out caddie merry-go-round amid Collin Morikawa’s second change for the 2025 season

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Jun 25, 2025 16:49 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa has made another caddie change, bringing in former college teammate KK Limbhasut for this week’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Morikawa told Golfweek that Limbhasut, who played alongside him at California, will carry the bag for just this event, stepping in for Joe Greiner.

Currently ranked No. 5 in the world, Morikawa made five cuts in five events with Greiner on the bag, though his finishes have been modest: T-50 at the PGA Championship, T-23 at the US Open, and most recently, a T-42 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Golf Insider Dan Rapaport shared his thoughts on the sudden caddie change. He raised a question for the golf fans amid the caddie merry-go-round of sorts that has taken place in the golf world this year. He tweeted:

“A particularly active year on the caddie front continues with Collin Morikawa parting ways with Joe Greiner after just 5 events. Greiner worked for Max Homa for years, then Justin Thomas for a sec. Collin’s old caddie JJ Jakovac is now working for Michael Thorbjornsen, who previously had Lance Bennett on the bag, who’s now working for Max Homa, who used to employ Greiner. You following?”

Collin Morikawa ended his partnership with longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac on April 29. Jakovac had been with Morikawa since he turned pro in 2019 and was on the bag for all six of his PGA Tour victories, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. Morikawa’s most recent win came at the Zozo Championship in October 2023.

Joe Greiner, who teamed up with Morikawa after parting ways with close friend Max Homa in early April, had taken over caddie duties until this week. But now it appears that Morikawa will have to search for another new caddie.

How has Collin Morikawa performed in the 2025 season so far?

Collin Morikawa’s 2025 PGA Tour season has included a mix of strong performances and steady results across a range of events, including major championships and top-tier tournaments. He began the year with a runner-up finish at The Sentry, and followed it up with another second-place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In total, he has secured seven top-25 finishes and made the cut in 12 out of 13 events. Listed below are all his results so far for the 2025 season.

  • The Sentry: 2nd, $2,160,000
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17, $272,000
  • The Genesis Invitational: T17, $270,714
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: 2nd, $2,200,000
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T10, $656,250
  • Masters Tournament: T14, $336,000
  • RBC Heritage: T54, $44,500
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: —, —
  • Truist Championship: T17, $270,500
  • PGA Championship: T50, $40,674
  • The Memorial Tournament: T20, $250,667
  • U.S. Open: T23, $161,489
  • Travelers Championship: T42, $72,000
Aheli is a golf writer

