"Dang wonder who else makes red polos" – Fans react to reports of Nike parting ways with Tiger Woods after nearly three decades

Fans reacted to a recent report by the No Lying Up Podcast that claimed that Tiger Woods could part ways with his long-term apparel sponsor, Nike. The podcast reported on Monday that Woods' 27-year partnership with the company would expire next week following the PNC Championship.

Woods has been working with the brand since he started his professional journey in 1996 by signing a $40 million contract with Nike. However, due to injuries and surgeries to his feet in recent years, he was obliged to wear FootJoy shoes, which he said improved his comfort level while moving.

However, Nike had promised last year that they would collaborate with the icon to meet his new demands. Nonetheless, Woods has played all of his golf tournaments in the last two years wearing FootJoy shoes.

NUCLR Golf shared a post on Woods' reported termination of the deal with Nike on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"#END OF AN ERA? Tiger Woods could be parting ways with NIKE. (Via: @NoLayingUp @TWlegion)"

As Woods only wears red Nike clothing during the final rounds of golf tournaments, fans were more interested in finding out which other brands manufacture red polo t-shirts. One user commented:

"Dang wonder who else makes red polos."

Another said that Tiger Woods would continue to wear red on Sundays even if Nike and the American golfer broke up.

"Nike or not, Tiger will still be wearing red on sundays so who cares," wrote another fan.

"Nike pulled out of golf almost completely. So could be true. Time to stock up on those TW caps, I guess," commented another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tiger Woods wore FootJoy shoes at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has been the face of Nike throughout his career. He wore their shoes and apparel every time he teed it up on the golf course. However, in the last two years, the golfer made a strange move that surprised fans as he was spotted wearing a pair of FootJoy.

Woods said that he could walk the golf course with ease and comfort, thanks to the shoes. In the tournaments that Woods has played in the last two years, he has used FootJoy despite Nike's promises to work with him and make adjustments to suit his comfort level.

The 47-year-old golfer made his comeback to the tour at the Hero World Challenge last week, his first tournament since the 2023 Masters, and he again donned FootJoy.

Tiger Woods has confirmed his presence at next week's PNC Championship, which could be his last tournament wearing Nike apparel, as per the report. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 14 to December 17 at Ritz Carlton Golf Course.