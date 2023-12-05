Tiger Woods to part ways with Nike after 27 years: Report

Tiger Woods could split his ways with his longtime apparel sponsor, Nike, as per a recent report that surfaced on the internet. The 15-time Major champion has been the face of Nike since the beginning of his career.

However, as per the 'No Lying Up' podcast, the American golfer could part ways with the brand. The report also claimed that next week's PNC Championship could be the last tournament where Woods wears Nike apparel.

Woods never misses wearing Nike shoes and apparel on the golf course. But he was seen sporting FootJoy sneakers at the Masters last year. He clarified the rationale for the change later when speaking with the media.

Woods claimed that FootJoy's shoes helped him be more stable after his car accident in 2021, which left him with numerous injuries and restricted mobility.

“I have very limited mobility now. Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That’s what I’ve gone to,” said Woods (via NZ Herald).

But shortly after, Nike made a press statement announcing that they would collaborate closely with Woods to accommodate his new requirements.

"Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs," Nike stated (via NZ Herald).

Nonetheless, Woods continued to wear FootJoy in the few tournaments he played in the last two years which has led to rumors of him splitting ways with Nike.

Woods donned FootJoy sneakers for the Hero World Challenge held last week. The five-time Masters winner returned to the course after seven months. He finished in 18th place in the tournament in a field of 20 players.

Details of Tiger Woods and Nike long-term deal

Tiger Woods first connected with Nike in 1996, the year he started his professional journey, and they have been inseparable since then. They agreed to a $40 million contract for the first time in 1996. As Woods kept up his dominance in the game, the contract was repeatedly extended over the years.

They inked a $100 million contract in 2001, and it was renewed once again in 2006. At first, Woods wore their clothes and shoes and played with their golf equipment. However, in 2016, the company stopped producing golf equipment, but Woods continued to endorse their clothing and shoes. He had signed a $200 million contract with the company in 2013.