How much did Nike pay Tiger Woods? Exploring details of the long-serving multi-million dollar contract

Tiger Woods is closely connected to Nike. He has been professionally connected with the brand since the beginning of 1996 and they have been inseparable so far. Tiger Woods' first contract with Nike was in 1996, which was worth $40 million.

The contract was again renewed in 2001 for roughly around $100 million. In 2006, it was extended for seven years and the next extension came in 2013. Their last contract was signed for around $200 million.

Tiger Woods never misses Nike shoes and has been enjoying his journey with the brand. The 15-time major champion has earned $1.7 billion from the brand since 1996 as reported by MetroLeague. In 2016, the American dropped using Nike's golf gear as the brand stopped making the golf equipment. However, he continues to promote their apparel and shoes.

Last year at the Masters, fans were shocked to see Woods wearing FootJoy shoes instead of Nike. However, it was because the golfer met with an accident in 2021 and screws were inserted in his leg.

Speaking about his injury, Woods said (via Foxbusiness.com):

"I have very limited mobility now. With the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I need something different. Something allowed me to be more stable and that’s what I’ve gone to.

"Nike’s been fantastic over the year for providing me with equipment and work. We’ve been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We’re still going to continue doing it and hopefully we’ll have something soon."

Later, the brand released a statement saying they would work to meet the need. The company said:

"Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs."

The deal is still going strong and hopefully will continue in the coming years. Although Tiger Woods rarely makes appearances on golf courses, he dons Nike whenever possible.

Tiger Woods' net worth

According to Forbes, Tiger Woods' net worth is around $1.1 billion. He has earned roughly around $1.8 billion during his career. He is one of the highest earners on the PGA Tour.

Woods has earned around $121 million in prize money from the Tour and is only the second active athlete in the world to be a billionaire. Woods had also reportedly received a near-to-billion contract from the LIV Golf last year, which he turned down.

He has recently joined hands with his best friend Rory McIlroy to start a golf entertainment series, the TGL. Moreover, Woods is also working with pop singer Justin Timberlake to create entertainment golf bars around the world. He is also actively working on his golf designing projects and this week, his designed golf course, El Cardonal, is hosting the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.