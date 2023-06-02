Daniel Berger withdraws from US Open Qualifier, putting return from injury on hold

Golf enthusiasts need to wait a bit longer to see Daniel Berger on the golf course again. The American golfer has withdrawn from the final qualifying round of the 2023 US Open, scheduled to take place on Monday, June 5. The USGA confirmed the news on Friday, June 2, that Berger has been battling a back injury and will take rest.

It is important to note that Daniel Beger has not competed in tournaments due to his injury since last year's US Open where he missed the cut.

Despite his withdrawal, Berger is positive about his career and said in a conversation with Associate Press's Doug Ferguson that it's not the end of his career. He said:

"It doesn't feel perfect. But I know it's not career-ending."

Daniel Berger turned pro in 2013 and won four PGA events. His best finish at the US Open was recorded in 2018 when he tied for sixth place. Berger is still looking for his first major victory.

Last month in an interview with AP, the Jupiter resident opened up about his back injury that has troubled him since the last six months of his life. He said:

"It was the worst six months of my life. There was a point that I would have given up golf for the rest of my life not to feel like that. I was taking two ice baths a day to get on the course."

Golfers qualified for the 2023 US Open

The US Open is the third major of the year, and it will be held in mid-June. The competition features the world's greatest golfers.

Sergio Garcia qualified for the event on Monday's qualification last week. So far, 102 players have qualified for the tournament, with more expected to join after next Monday's qualification round.

The following players have already qualified for the US Open:

1. Abraham Ancer

2. Sam Bennett

3. Keegan Bradley

4. Hayden Buckley

5. Sam Burns

6. Patrick Cantlay

7. Ben Carr

8. Gunn Charoenkul

9. Wyndham Clark

10. Corey Conners

11. Joel Dahmen

12. Jens Dantorp

13. Cam Davis

14. Jason Day

15. Bryson DeChambeau

16. Alejandro Del Rey

17. Wenyi Ding

18. Austin Eckroat

19. Harris English

20. Mateo Fernandes De Oliveira

21. Tony Finau

22. Ross Fisher

23. Matt Fitrpatrick

24. Tommy Fleetwood

25. Rickie Fowler

26. Ryan Fox

27. Sergio Garcia

28. Deon Germishuys

29. Brent Grant

30. Adam Hadwin

31. Paul Haley II

32. Brian Harman

33. Padraig Harrington

34. Tyrrell Hatton

35. Russell Henley

36. Lucas Herbert

37. Tom Hoge

38. Max Homa

39. Billy Horschel

40. David Horsey

41. Viktor Hovland

42. Mackenzie Hughes

43. Sungjae Im

44. Ryo Ishikawa

45. Dustin Johnson

46. Martin Kaymer

47. Si Woo Kim

48. Tom Kim

49. Chris Kirk

50. Kurt Kitayama

51. Brooks Koepka

52. Matt Kuchar

53. Thriston Lawrence

54. Hank Lebioda

55. K.H. Lee

56. Min Woo Lee

57. Shane Lowry

58. Hideki Matsuyama

59. Denny McCarthy

60. Matthew McClean

61. Rory McIlroy

62. Adrian Meronk

63. Phil Mickelson

64. Keith Mitchell

65. Francesco Molinari

66. Taylor Montgomery

67. Taylor Moore

68. Collin Morikawa

69. Ryutaro Nagano

70. Joaquin Niermann

71. Wilco Nienaber

72. Alex Noren

73. Matthieu Pavon

74. Mito Pereira

75. Victor Perez

76. Thomas Pieters

77. J T Poston

78. Aldrich Potgieter

79. Seamus Power

80. Andrew Putnam

81. Jon Rahm

82. Patrick Reed

83. Justin Rose

84. Xander Schauffele

85. Scottie Scheffler

86. Adam Scott

87. Roger Sloan

88. Cameron Smith

89. Jordan Smith

90. Jacob Solomon

91. Jordan Spieth

92. Scott Stallings

93. Sepp Straka

94. Justin Suh

95. Adam Svensson

96. Nick Taylor

97. Sahith Theegala

98. Justin Thomas

99. Aaron Wise

100. Gary Woodland

101. Cameron Young

102. Carson Young

Poll : 0 votes