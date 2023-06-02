Daniel Berger withdraws from US Open Qualifier, putting return from injury on hold

Golf enthusiasts need to wait a bit longer to see Daniel Berger on the golf course again. The American golfer has withdrawn from the final qualifying round of the 2023 US Open, scheduled to take place on Monday, June 5. The USGA confirmed the news on Friday, June 2, that Berger has been battling a back injury and will take rest.
It is important to note that Daniel Beger has not competed in tournaments due to his injury since last year's US Open where he missed the cut.
Despite his withdrawal, Berger is positive about his career and said in a conversation with Associate Press's Doug Ferguson that it's not the end of his career. He said:
"It doesn't feel perfect. But I know it's not career-ending."
Daniel Berger turned pro in 2013 and won four PGA events. His best finish at the US Open was recorded in 2018 when he tied for sixth place. Berger is still looking for his first major victory.
Last month in an interview with AP, the Jupiter resident opened up about his back injury that has troubled him since the last six months of his life. He said:
"It was the worst six months of my life. There was a point that I would have given up golf for the rest of my life not to feel like that. I was taking two ice baths a day to get on the course."
Golfers qualified for the 2023 US Open
The US Open is the third major of the year, and it will be held in mid-June. The competition features the world's greatest golfers.
Sergio Garcia qualified for the event on Monday's qualification last week. So far, 102 players have qualified for the tournament, with more expected to join after next Monday's qualification round.
The following players have already qualified for the US Open:
- 1. Abraham Ancer
- 2. Sam Bennett
- 3. Keegan Bradley
- 4. Hayden Buckley
- 5. Sam Burns
- 6. Patrick Cantlay
- 7. Ben Carr
- 8. Gunn Charoenkul
- 9. Wyndham Clark
- 10. Corey Conners
- 11. Joel Dahmen
- 12. Jens Dantorp
- 13. Cam Davis
- 14. Jason Day
- 15. Bryson DeChambeau
- 16. Alejandro Del Rey
- 17. Wenyi Ding
- 18. Austin Eckroat
- 19. Harris English
- 20. Mateo Fernandes De Oliveira
- 21. Tony Finau
- 22. Ross Fisher
- 23. Matt Fitrpatrick
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 25. Rickie Fowler
- 26. Ryan Fox
- 27. Sergio Garcia
- 28. Deon Germishuys
- 29. Brent Grant
- 30. Adam Hadwin
- 31. Paul Haley II
- 32. Brian Harman
- 33. Padraig Harrington
- 34. Tyrrell Hatton
- 35. Russell Henley
- 36. Lucas Herbert
- 37. Tom Hoge
- 38. Max Homa
- 39. Billy Horschel
- 40. David Horsey
- 41. Viktor Hovland
- 42. Mackenzie Hughes
- 43. Sungjae Im
- 44. Ryo Ishikawa
- 45. Dustin Johnson
- 46. Martin Kaymer
- 47. Si Woo Kim
- 48. Tom Kim
- 49. Chris Kirk
- 50. Kurt Kitayama
- 51. Brooks Koepka
- 52. Matt Kuchar
- 53. Thriston Lawrence
- 54. Hank Lebioda
- 55. K.H. Lee
- 56. Min Woo Lee
- 57. Shane Lowry
- 58. Hideki Matsuyama
- 59. Denny McCarthy
- 60. Matthew McClean
- 61. Rory McIlroy
- 62. Adrian Meronk
- 63. Phil Mickelson
- 64. Keith Mitchell
- 65. Francesco Molinari
- 66. Taylor Montgomery
- 67. Taylor Moore
- 68. Collin Morikawa
- 69. Ryutaro Nagano
- 70. Joaquin Niermann
- 71. Wilco Nienaber
- 72. Alex Noren
- 73. Matthieu Pavon
- 74. Mito Pereira
- 75. Victor Perez
- 76. Thomas Pieters
- 77. J T Poston
- 78. Aldrich Potgieter
- 79. Seamus Power
- 80. Andrew Putnam
- 81. Jon Rahm
- 82. Patrick Reed
- 83. Justin Rose
- 84. Xander Schauffele
- 85. Scottie Scheffler
- 86. Adam Scott
- 87. Roger Sloan
- 88. Cameron Smith
- 89. Jordan Smith
- 90. Jacob Solomon
- 91. Jordan Spieth
- 92. Scott Stallings
- 93. Sepp Straka
- 94. Justin Suh
- 95. Adam Svensson
- 96. Nick Taylor
- 97. Sahith Theegala
- 98. Justin Thomas
- 99. Aaron Wise
- 100. Gary Woodland
- 101. Cameron Young
- 102. Carson Young