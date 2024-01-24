Daniel Gavins aims for a turnaround as he defends his title at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Daniel Gavins is gearing up to defend his title at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, commencing on January 25th. Last year, Gavins clinched his second tour victory, edging out Zander Lombard and Alexander Björk by one shot to secure a win.

However, the English Professional golfer had to face some challenges on the greens as he had a rather unsuccessful season thereafter. Nonetheless, he is now hoping to have a favorable outing at the Al Hamra Golf Club and currently has mixed feelings about his game.

Daniel Gavins said (via EuropeanTour.com):

“(Arriving here) it was a little bit mixed because I’m coming in not feeling overly happy with my game. But I got back here, played a few holes and I started hitting it quite nicely, so it’s great to be back.”

Gavins also shared that his father's battle with cancer had impacted his game for quite some time. However, he expressed optimism about competing at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship for the €1,782,000 prize pool.

The two-time DP World Tour winner added:

“When I got on the green I was confident and I managed to roll it in. I’m looking forward to playing here, the course is in good condition again so it’ll be nice to get out there.”

When will Daniel Gavins and other players tee off in the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

Daniel Gavins would be playing his first round alongside Marcel Siem and Jorge Campillo at the DP World Tour event. The trio are expected to tee off on January 25th at 3.05 am.

Here is the tee timing for the first round of the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship (timings in ET):

Matteo Manassero, Sam Bairstow, Jonas Blixt/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Mathis Besard, Filippo Celli: 10.10 pm

Casey Jarvis, Jeong Weon Ko, Manuel Elvira/Matthew Baldwin, Todd Clements, Haotong Li: 10.20 pm

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Lukas Nemecz, Jamie Donaldson/Dan Bradbury, Ewen Ferguson, Pablo Larazzabal: 10.30 pm

Maximilian Kieffer, Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger/Edoardo Molinari, Yannik Paul, Tom McKibbin: 10.40 pm

Sean Crocker, Nick Bachem, Laurie Canter/Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Sebastian Soderberg: 10.50 pm

Richie Ramsay, Matthew Southgate, Connor Syme/Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Bjorn, Guido Migliozzi: 11.00 pm

Daan Huizing, Ashun Wu, Julien Guerrier/Adri Arnaus, Jeff Winther, Ugo Coussaud: 11.10 pm

Marco Penge, Oliver Wilson, Marcus Helligkilde/Chase Hanna, Johannes Veerman, Paul Waring: 11.20 pm

Clement Sordet, Hurly Long, Jens Dantorp/Jason Scrivener, Julien Brun, Louis De Jager: 11.30 pm

Francesco Laporta, Espen Kofstad, Joshua Grenville-Wood/Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher, Andrea Pavan: 11.40 pm

Jesper Svensson, Guxin Chen, Stuart Manley/Ahmen Al Musharrekh, Om Prakash Chouhan, Jaco Prinsloo: 11.50 pm

Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Samuel Jones/Brandon Stone, Will Enefer, Adam Blomme: 2.35 am

Nicolas Colsaerts, Nathan Kimsey, Simon Forsstrom/Ross Fisher, Gunner Wiebe, Marcus Kinhult: 2.45 am

Thriston Lawrence, Alex Fitzpatrick, David Hillier/Callum Shinkwin, Soren Kjeldsen, Calum Hill: 2.55 am

Daniel Gavins, Marcel Siem, Jorge Campillo/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Mansell, Scott Jamieson: 3.05 am

Jordan Smith, Zander Lombard, Padraig Harrington/Darren Fichardt, Grant Forrest, Eddie Pepperell: 3.15 am

Daniel Brown, Adrian Otaegui, Keita Nakajima/Santiago Tarrio, Matthew Jordan, Shubhankar Sharma: 3.25 am

Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti, Niklas Norgaard/Jayden Schaper, Matthias Schwab, Angel Hidalgo: 3.35 am

Dale Whitnell, Ockie Strydom, Aaron Cockerill/Alejandro Del Rey, Masahiro Kawamura, James Morrison: 3.45 am

Marcel Schneider, Hennie Du Plessis, Nacho Elvira/Adrien Saddier, Gavin Green, David Law: 3.55 am

Frederic Lacroix, Sung Kang, Tom Vaillant/Lorenzo Scalise, Dylan Frittelli, Jonathan Selvaraj: 4.05 am

Viktor Kofod-Olsen, Freddy Schott, Maximilian Rottluff/Ivan Cantero, Joel Girrabach, David Micheluzzi: 4.15 am