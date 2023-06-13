Daniela Holmqvist ascends in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after her career-best finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classis

Daniela Holmqvist had her career-best finish at the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic, finishing T4. By leading the first two rounds of the Classic, she also earned the 'Move of the Week' by jumping a whopping 152 ranks in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

Holmqvist was previously ranked World No. 453 and after the Classic, she currently stands at World No. 301.

Daniela Holmqvist led for the first two rounds of the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a score of -11. She carded a fantastic 64 in the first round of the tournament and followed it up with a 67 in the second round. She managed to maintain a one-stroke lead over Hyo-Joo Kim.

After the second round, Holmqvist said:

“You know, it's always some nerves and stuff, but it was nerves in a good way because it's a position you really want to be in, we work hard to be in. Just try and stay in my own bubble and picture the flights and just fall in love with those and just try and execute as good as I can."

Dani Holmqvist @DHolmqvist

Thank you to all the fans for the amazing support! You made me feel like a local Thanks to @shopritelpga for a great week! It was a close one! A lot of fun having two overnight leads this week. Wish I would have played a bit better Sunday. 4th place.Thank you to all the fans for the amazing support! You made me feel like a localThanks to @shopritelpga for a great week! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It was a close one! A lot of fun having two overnight leads this week. Wish I would have played a bit better Sunday. 4th place.Thank you to all the fans for the amazing support! You made me feel like a local ♥️ Thanks to @shopritelpga for a great week! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FsO1yZD4Yh

Buhai Ashleigh went on to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Kim Hyo-joo took second place while Yan Liu finished in third place. Daniela Holmqvist finished T4 alongside Nanna Koerstz Madsen and took home $81,847.

Daniela Holmqvist's journey to the LPGA Tour

Born in Sweden, Holmqvist played college golf at Tulane University, where she received the Conference USA Freshman of the Year award. As a sophomore, she played for the University of California, Berkley.

Daniela Holmqvist helped the Golden Bears win the 2012 PAC-12 Championship and even received the All-American Honours Award.

Holmqvist was the highest-ranked Swedish Amateur golfer. She was also a member of the 2011 and 2012 Swedish Women's national teams. She also won the 2011 European Ladies' Team Championship, finishing with a perfect record.

Holmqvist secured the LPGA Card in 2016 by finishing fifth on the money list at the Symetra Tour. In 2018, she finished at her career-best 75th on the LPGA Money list. Her previous best finish was T21 at the LPGA Q-Series.

Poll : 0 votes