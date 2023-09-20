Danielle Kang ends up with two sets of clubs ahead of the 2023 Solheim Cup after losing her bag in travel

Danielle Kang lost her bag during her transit to the 2023 Solheim Cup. The golfer took to her social media to note that her golf bag got left behind in Amsterdam as she was traveling to Malaga, Spain for the event set to tee off on Thursday, September 22. A day later, Kang has gone from having zero sets of golf clubs to two sets for the competition.

US Solheim Cup team captain Stacy Lewis took to her social media handle on Wednesday morning to reveal that Kang has got hold of her lost clubs. Lewis posted a picture of the 30-year-old golfer holding her new as well as the lost and found bag with the caption, “We went from none to 2.” The picture showed Kang hugging her old bag as well as the new Titleist bag with brand-new clubs covered in plastic.

Expand Tweet

The LPGA star, who plays Titleist clubs, got the new bag from Ping. The folks at Ping put together a brand-new set and shipped it to the golfer on Tuesday. They did it so she could practice with it until her bag was found.

However, the delivery came late and both sets of clubs arrived almost together for the golfer making her fourth appearance at the Solheim Cup this week. Danielle Kang made sure to thank "everyone that helped" retrieve her lost bag.

Expand Tweet

Danielle Kang receives her special putter on time

It is pertinent to note that the American golfer got her bag shipped to her after she spent two days in practice at Finca Cortesin on Spain’s southern coast without her bag. Interestingly, Kang on Tuesday revealed that her putter made the trip as she packed it separately in a rifle case. The golfer addressed the decision and noted that it was done so it didn’t get bent.

Kang noted that she took the idea of packing the putter separately as it was special. The putter was custom-made by famed club designer Scotty Cameron, who designed three different moulds along with the LPGA star.

Opening up on her putter, Danielle Kang said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I do travel with my putter separately, yes, in a rifle case. Because my putter is a different model, so we don’t have the bending machine for it, and it bends a lot during travel, so I put it in a separate case to travel with because I don’t have the means to get my putter checked every week and, yes, the clubs do get bent on the plane and, yes, they matter, to all the people wondering.”

It is noteworthy that Danielle Kang’s putter is indeed special. The 30-year-old from California ranks second in putts per green in regulation on the LPGA Tour. The one-of-a-kind creation, owned by Kang, has “DK Special” stamped on its bottom marking its owner’s initials.