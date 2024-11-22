Dave Portnoy gives big update on Barstool's $1,000,000 Golf tournament

Dave Portnoy provided an update on creating a Barstool golf tournament for a million dollars prize money. The American businessman and social media personality hinted at his desire to host an exclusive golf event with $1 million prize money earlier this year.

In a recent podcast of The Unnamed Show, Dave Portnoy provided an update on the competition. He discussed the event with his fellow host and revealed that he planned to have around 64 players on the field.

"We have a list of like 64 top dream players, continuing to build on it because I thought there were some gaps," he said.

"My vision it that was this the sponsorship, ads, and everything and key events all profit, which I think will be a profit, considering the prize pool. So, we play with the money but you will walk with more than just a winner because then you get obviously more than just shots that means a lot," he added.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Notably, in recent years, golf has evolved, with professional golfers becoming more active on social media. Fans have also been treated to new and exciting golf events along with the regular Tour events.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour hosted the first edition of the Creator Classic, a nine-hole golf event designed for content creators. Additionally, there is an exclusive celebrity edition of The Match featuring stars like Michael Phelps and other athletes.

Another highly anticipated competition, The Showdown, is set to take place on December 17 in Las Vegas. The event will feature PGA Tour and LIV golfers, with Bryson DeChambeau teaming up with Brooks Koepka to play against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

"Count me in": When Keegan Bradley shows interest in Barstool's $1 million golf event

In August, around the same time the PGA Tour hosted the Creator Classic, Dave Portnoy announced plans to host the million-dollar golf event for creators. He shared the details on a podcast, and Barstool Sports later posted about the tournament on Instagram, with the caption:

"A creator golf tournament with a $1 MILLION prize pool. @stoolpresidente wants to make it happen @barstoolunnamed @foreplaypod."

Intriguingly, PGA Tour player Keegan Bradley, who will captain the U.S. Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup, jumped into the comments section and expressed his desire to participate in the tournament. He wrote:

"Count me in as an announcer."

Golf content creator Hailey Rae Strom also expressed interest in the event, commenting:

"Maybe I'll get invited to this one."

Meanwhile, Luke Kwon, the winner of the 2024 Creator Classic, humorously took a jab at the prize money, saying:

"That's too much money, and for that reason, I'm out."

Luke Kwo, Keegan Bradley, and Hailey Rae Strom's comments (Image Source: Barstool Sports' Instagram/@barstoolsports)

Although Dave Portnoy provided an update about his exclusive golf event, he did not reveal the date or additional details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback