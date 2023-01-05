 Who is Hailey Rae Ostrom? All you need to know about Paige Spiranac’s ‘rival’

Hailey Rae Ostrom made headlines earlier in 2022 when she landed in a word-of-mouth war against fellow golfer Paige Spiranac. Rae and Spiranac are professional golfers best known for their social media presence.

They have garnered a tremendous fan following on their social media accounts. Hailey Rae Ostrom is a rising star, while Paige has established her name in modeling.

Ostrom is known for sharing glamorous modeling pictures while playing golf. She has 473,396 followers on Instagram. Her social media is overloaded with Hailey flaunting her golf tactics.

Hailey Rae Ostrom also has a YouTube channel with a 24K subscription. On her YouTube channel, Ostrom gives golf-related advice and talks about gaming equipment, playing formats, and traveling experiences.

She is also active on TikTok, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

Born on February 19, 1994, Hailey Rae Ostron completed her graduation from George Fox University in Oregon. She had a successful career at the amateur level and is now waiting to qualify to play on the LPGA Tour.

Although Ostrom has kept her personal life private, she has been linked to snowboarder Louie Vito for some time.

Junior and amateur career of Hailey Rae Ostrom

Hailey Rae Ostrom has been blessed with a successful career at the junior level. She has won numerous championships, including her sophomore year's first week of qualifying.

Ostrom reached the podium spot in the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship. The beautiful golfer also managed to maintain a consistent place in the lineup during her college years.

She won four tournaments during the senior year of her college career at George Fox University. Besides this, Hailey served as the vice-captain of her team in college and won the Conference championship, as reported by Southampton Golf Club.

Hailey Rae Ostrom has been playing golf since the age of nine. She started her journey after joining the Central Oregon Junior Golf Association.

Having been introduced to the game by her father, Hailey Rae Ostrom took her game seriously during her junior season.

Hailey's father also caught people's attention in March last year when Paige Spinarac tweeted that he slid into her DMs and called her a "bad model."

Paige Spiranac and Hailey Rae Ostrom fight recap

Social media influencers Paige Spiranac and Hailey Rae Ostrom were engaged in an online feud last year. Things started after Spiranac podcast co-host Amanda Rose supported Tiger Woods being introduced by his daughter Sam at the Golf Hall of Fame, which Ostrom criticized.

Later, Paige entered their chat and talked about Rae's father. She accused him of sending her texts on her Instagram page. Paige tweeted:

"No victim, don’t deal with fake. Your dad sent me a DM on IG. This has nothing to do with the conversation we had but the comments you have made behind my back. You told Amanda women shouldn’t put other women down, but you seem to have a lot to say about me to other people.”

The feud finally ended after Hailey Rae Ostrom clarified the misunderstanding and said she talked about the event in 2018–19.

