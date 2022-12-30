“Your dad sent me a DM on IG” - Throwback to when Paige Spiranac slammed a golf influencer on Twitter

Paige Spiranac and her Playing A Round podcast host, Amanda Rose, sparked an online feud earlier this year. Rose started an argument with fellow golfer Hailey Rae Ostrom after the latter slammed the podcaster’s support for Tiger Woods.

Rose’s backing of Woods being introduced by his daughter Sam at the Golf Hall of Fame was criticized by Ostrom. The duo soon got into an online fight over the same. However, things soon took a big turn as Paige Spiranac entered the chat. The golfer-turned-influencer came in support of her podcast co-host and slammed Ostrom.

During the back-and-forth, Spiranac also dropped some big bombs, revealing that Ostrom’s dad had a couple of questionable conversations with her. She said that the golf influencer’s father slid into her DMs and slammed her for being a “bad role model.”

The Amanda Rose, Paige Spiranac vs Hailey Rae Ostrom fight

Speaking in support of Tiger Woods after the latter’s Golf Hall of Fame induction, Amanda Rose tweeted:

“Tiger Woods might be the ultimate girl dad. Even greater than his golf legacy may be the father he is… Very cool to hear his daughter will introduce him at his World Golf HOF induction ceremony.”

Replying to the same, Ostrom wrote:

“Ehhh I have a bit higher expectations for a ‘great Girl Dad’. Love Tiger today but we can’t disregard 2009. I believe a Girl Dad should be a walking example of the kind of man their daughter deserves. My own dad set the bar pretty high. Tiger is not in that same category.”

Hailey Rae Ostrom @HaileyOstrom @AmandaGolf59 Ehhh I have a bit higher expectations for a “great Girl Dad”. Love Tiger today but we can’t disregard 2009. I believe a Girl Dad should be a walking example of the kind of man their daughter deserves. My own dad set the bar pretty high. Tiger is not in that same category. @AmandaGolf59 Ehhh I have a bit higher expectations for a “great Girl Dad”. Love Tiger today but we can’t disregard 2009. I believe a Girl Dad should be a walking example of the kind of man their daughter deserves. My own dad set the bar pretty high. Tiger is not in that same category.

Ostrom’s reference to the troubling time in Woods’ life didn’t sit well with Rose. The Playing A Round podcast host jumped in with a borderline personal attack on the influencer.

She wrote:

“‘S*x is cool and all’ isn’t that the pinned tweet on ur profile I’ve never seen before? Ehh I have a bit higher expectations for someone who is being so judgy.”

Things turned ugly as Paige entered the conversation at this point. Blasting out at Ostrom and her father, the golf model wrote:

“Her dad said I was a bad role model and put me down for how I built my business,” she tweeted. “I’ve had them both blocked for things that they have said about me. It’s easy to pass judgment but it shows great character to learn from mistakes. Calling someone you don’t know a bad parent is low.”

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @AmandaGolf59 @HaileyOstrom Her dad said I was a bad role model and put me down for how I built my business. I’ve had them both blocked for things that they have said about me. It’s easy to pass judgment but it shows great character to learn from mistakes. Calling someone you don’t know a bad parent is low @AmandaGolf59 @HaileyOstrom Her dad said I was a bad role model and put me down for how I built my business. I’ve had them both blocked for things that they have said about me. It’s easy to pass judgment but it shows great character to learn from mistakes. Calling someone you don’t know a bad parent is low

Ostrom soon denied Spiranac’s allegations and wrote:

“It’s easier to play victim. To say me and my dad (?) were mean. But in reality, you and I had a SIMPLE difference of opinion regarding feminism (which is laughable)… You blocked me after a private conversation in dms. I never called you a name. Never put you down.”

However, Spiranac wasn’t finished. She continued her attack on the Ostroms.

She wrote:

“No victim, don’t deal with fake. Your dad sent me a DM on IG. This has nothing to do with the conversation we had but the comments you have made behind my back. You told Amanda women shouldn’t put other women down but you seem to have a lot to say about me to other people.”

Hailey Rae Ostrom @HaileyOstrom @PaigeSpiranac @AmandaGolf59 At the end of the day this is something that happened in 2018/19. I know you were offended by a comment I made, regardless if it were about you or not. I genuinely apologize for offending you. We have the same overall goal in this sport and that is to grow the game. @PaigeSpiranac @AmandaGolf59 At the end of the day this is something that happened in 2018/19. I know you were offended by a comment I made, regardless if it were about you or not. I genuinely apologize for offending you. We have the same overall goal in this sport and that is to grow the game.

The conversation seemingly came to an end after Ostrom replied to this. The golf influencer said she’d “love to see” proof of the message her father allegedly sent Spiranac. She further clarified the events and said that she texted Spiranac to apologize for an earlier comment she made on someone’s post.

Ostrom also pointed out that the said events took place in 2018/19 and once again apologized for the statements made. Rose and Spiranac didn’t reply. Notably, the duo jokingly teased how they became the “mean girls” and said they were looking forward to the next episode of their podcast.

Poll : 0 votes