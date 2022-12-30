“It’s soccer practice or dad stuff” – Tiger Woods on his ‘evolved’ life after having kids

Tiger Woods is one of the most popular golfers of all time. He has won hundreds of championships and 15 major titles, and this year he has been featured on the billionaire's list. However, it was not a bed of roses to reach that position.

In his interview with Golf Digest in June 2022, Tiger Woods revealed details about his practice session.

Woods emphasised that his role as a father has impacted his schedule. Besides practicing round the clock, he needs to give time to his kids.

In his interview, Tiger Woods confessed that his practice routines had changed in the past few years. He said:

"My practice routine has changed over the years. I used to work on everything every day, but I can no longer do that. So, I have to pick my parts."

He went on to say:

"A lot of my prep time evolves around my kids. I get my work done while they're at school, and that's using my lift and my practicing, and then go back and pick them up, and after that, it's usually either soccer practice or dad stuff."

Tiger Woods is a proud father of two beautiful kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. His son, Charlie, is into golf and is playing at the junior level.

The father-son duo recently teamed up to play at the PNC Championship for the third time in a row and finished at T8.

"Life changes, life evolves" - Tiger Woods opens up about his new life

Tiger Woods has traversed a long way in his journey. However, the star golfer was involved in a car accident last year and almost lost his left leg. Fortunately, he returned to playing after a few surgeries and is now focused on his upcoming tournaments.

Woods shares a special bond with his 13-year-old son, Charlie. It has always been important for him to play with his son. He developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the Hero World Challenge at the beginning of December but still agreed to compete at the PNC Championship to play alongside Charlie.

In his interview with Golf Digest, Woods shared about his practice session and his new life as a father. He said:

"The days of me going out there practicing hours upon hours, day after day, has changed. Life changes, life evolves, and there are two more important things in my life than golf."

He added:

"I'd like to be able to hit all nine basic golf shots but harmoniously go from shot to shot and always keep a good balance of hitting all shots at all times, it's trying to get everything kind of imbalanced in equilibrium because I'm able to hit any of those shots and also all those little nuances at a time in a tournament."

Tiger Woods is struggling with his game due to his injuries. Fans are waiting to witness some of his best shots, but his injuries are heavily impacting his performance.

Woods has hardly played golf since the beginning of 2022. He played at St. Andrews in July but did not qualify because of an injury. Tiger returned to play in The Match but lost to an American duo, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

