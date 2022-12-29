“The bonding” – Tiger Woods on why the PNC Championship was a big event for him

Tiger Woods finally returned to play at the most star-studded event of the year, the PNC Championship. The tournament was held from December 15-18 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

Twenty top-ranked golfers from the PGA Tour competed in the tournament alongside their family members. It was a special event for all the golfers as they played with their kids, fathers, or grandkids.

Tiger Woods played alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods, who is also an amateur golfer. The tournament was special for Woods fans, as they have hardly witnessed any big shots from him this year. The 15-time major champion was on a hiatus due to a leg injury and finally played at the tournament, where he finished T8.

The event was also memorable for the five-time Masters winner, who spoke about it in a flash interview ahead of the tournament's finale.

The clip was shared on TenGolf's official YouTube channel, where the father-son duo spoke about the 2022 PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods was asked by a journalist what he enjoyed the most at the PNC Championship. In response, he said:

"The bonding by far."

Tiger went on to say:

"It's just being able to be out there and share this with Charlie and for Joey to share it with his son. Joey's been out here for 35-40 years and then able to show his son what it feels like to be inside the ropes. He was, you know, fantastic with Charlie, three years that we've been able to play here, and again it's for us."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have been competing at the PNC Championship for the past three years. However, they are yet to hold those red belts in their hands.

"It was neat to roll back the clock for him" - Tiger Woods opens up about his performance

Gone are the days when Tiger Woods dominated the golf course with his impressive shots. His injuries have forced him to miss 16 major tournaments since 2008. He last clinched a major tournament trophy in 2019.

Despite his injury, the 46-year-old qualified heroically for the 2022 Masters and finished second at the PNC Championship last year. But since the beginning of 2022, he has struggled with his game.

Woods played at the British Open in July at St. Andrews but could not make the cut, and ahead of the Hero World Challenge, he developed plantar fasciitis. Tiger Woods competed in The Match on December 10 but lost the tournament.

On the first day of the PNC Championship, he performed well after a very long time. His son, who was also impressed with his performance, told GOLF’s Claire Rogers:

"Yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit."

Tiger Woods responded by saying:

"I used to be good, and so again, it was neat to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of."

claire rogers @kclairerogers “Yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me.” lol charlie “Yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me.” lol charlie https://t.co/T6hSpTBsNn

For the uninitiated, Woods was involved in a devastating car accident last year while driving on the hills of Los Angeles. He suffered several injuries and was on complete bed rest. Fans hope to see him at the 2023 Masters, scheduled to begin on April 6.

Poll : 0 votes