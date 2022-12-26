“Marching right into prima territory” – Fans react to Charlie Woods limping off the green at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods played at the PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods. The championship successfully concluded between December 15 and 18. However, last year's runner-up could not lift the trophy. Team Woods finished in T8.

Tiger and Charlie are best known for their on-and-off-the-course chemistry. Fans have witnessed junior Woods resemble his father in every aspect, from celebrating his wins to hitting a shot.

"Charlie Woods is so much like his dad, he's mimicking his limp walking off the green"

Golf Week author Cameron Jourdan posted a video of Tiger and Charlie, in which the young boy was seen limping off the greens.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Jourdon wrote in the caption:

"Charlie Woods is so much like his dad, he's mimicking his limp walking off the greens."

The clip showed Charlie Woods walking as if he had hurt his leg, while people believed he was mocking his father.

"It is sad to see the little ego this kid is developing. Marching right into prima territory"

Fans were not happy with Charlie's behavior and commented:

"It's sad to see a little ego this kid is developing. Marching right into prima territory."

Tiger Woods met with a devastating car accident in February 2021 and has since struggled to play at golf tournaments.

Five months after Tiger missed the cut at the British Open in July, he agreed to play at the Hero World Challenge. But he developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the tournament and thus withdrew his name from the championship. He finally played at the PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods rolled his ankle

Fans judged Charlie for mocking his father. However, Cameron Jourdan mentioned in the comment section of his post that the 13-year-old boy had rolled his ankle on the range. He wrote:

"In all seriousness, Golf Channel reported Charlie rolled his ankle on the range."

"In all seriousness, Golf Channel reported Charlie rolled his ankle on the range"

Some fans were unhappy with the people who were speaking ill of the young boy. One wrote:

"I see a lot of haters in the comments, Weird how y'all takedown on a kid."

"I see a lot of haters in the comments, Weird how y'all takedown on a kid."

Another jotted:

"There's probably no hiding if you're Woods' son, but I'll be tough for this young man to balance his way through the wake of subterfuge his Pops roils up."

"There's probably no hiding if you're Woods' son, but I'll be tough for this young man to balance his way through the wake of subterfuge his Pops roils up."

People supported Charlie Woods in the comments by saying:

"Def. (Definitely) not mimicking. The bad left ankle, I believe."

Ahead of the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods talked about his son. He told the paparazzi.

"He's his own person."

The 15-time major champion always keeps his son away from the media, but he often becomes the talk of the town.

After the PNC Championship, Charlie Woods took a jab at his father, saying:

"Yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me."

Tiger Woods jokingly said:

"Yeah, I used to be good."

The golf legend has teamed up with his son for the PNC Championship three times. However, they are waiting for their first win.

Woods was paired with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the television exhibition series The Match but finished second. Fans are now waiting for his victory. Tiger Woods will probably play in the 2023 Masters, scheduled for April 6–9.

