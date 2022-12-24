“How much would you pay” – Fans react to Charlie taking golf lessons from Tiger Woods

The Caddie Network recently tweeted a video of Tiger Woods observing Charlie's shot and asked how much one would pay to get a golf lesson from the maestro himself.

Caddie Network @CaddieNetwork How much would you pay for a golf lesson from @TigerWoods How much would you pay for a golf lesson from @TigerWoods? 😂💰 https://t.co/ZHmTPROzmg

One user was pretty clear about it.

"Can't compete with the free lessons I got from Manue de la Torre"

Nigel🦡 @uwes98 @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods Can't compete with the free lessons I got from Manuel de la Torre @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods Can't compete with the free lessons I got from Manuel de la Torre

"Does this kid not have school"

"One lesson wouldn't be enough"

"More than my wife would let me spend"

Several users had an exact amount to show.

Quite a detail.

CruiseDirectormike @DJMikeGuy @CaddieNetwork



Plus my guy @TigerWoods $5,000 for one hour and I would use that hour to share stories. I feel that would be money better spent.Plus my guy @chrisdickenson4 is a pretty solid coach (but you ain’t getting 5K Chris) @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods $5,000 for one hour and I would use that hour to share stories. I feel that would be money better spent. Plus my guy @chrisdickenson4 is a pretty solid coach (but you ain’t getting 5K Chris)

Funny.

Richard Marconi @golfrichmar @CaddieNetwork

But I’m old and retired on a fixed income @TigerWoods I would pay $20 just to have him watch me hit 2-3 shots🏌️‍♂️But I’m old and retired on a fixed income @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods I would pay $20 just to have him watch me hit 2-3 shots🏌️‍♂️But I’m old and retired on a fixed income😜

"...It's not going too well"

"One free vehicle driving lesson."

One user found similarities between father and son.

A good explanation, isn't it?

ronald janus @championgolfmat @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods What I would elect to pay may have less to do with the lesson and more to do with the privilege of meeting perhaps the greatest golfer of all times. @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods What I would elect to pay may have less to do with the lesson and more to do with the privilege of meeting perhaps the greatest golfer of all times.

"He would need to pay me."

One user went on to make quite a strong claim.

Golfprowanker @Golfprowanker1 @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods He would need to pay me. When I turned pro as a 4hcp player, my swing was better than his. Its only since I have quaffed gallons of free lager, bought by the members, and free food from the kitchen, my gut gets in the way. #foreleft @CaddieNetwork @TigerWoods He would need to pay me. When I turned pro as a 4hcp player, my swing was better than his. Its only since I have quaffed gallons of free lager, bought by the members, and free food from the kitchen, my gut gets in the way. #foreleft

Tiger Woods and Charlie fall short of PNC title

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished T8 in the PNC event

Tiger and Charlie fell short of winning last week's PNC Championship as they scored a 7 under 65 in the final round after a 13-under 59 in first two rounds. The aggregate was 6 short of Vijay and Qass Singh, the eventual winners.

Vijay and Qass won the event after trying 16 times with an aggregate of 16 under. They posted under 60 points in both rounds, the first team to do this in 25 years of tournament history. Last year's winning Team Daly had to settle for second position this time alongside Team Thomas.

The Fijian duo took away $200,000 from home while the runner-up had to settle with 68,625.

Tiger wasn't totally fit for the tournament, he still isn't. Charlie did most of the work but both were limping by the end of the day for different reasons. However, it was a great bonding time for the duo as they themselves spoke about it.

"I feel like I already knew what he was capable of and then yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit," said proud Charlie about his legend father.

"I used to be good. Again, it was neat to be able to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of. ... Anyone that knows what I used to be able to do was Bones [Jim Mackay]. Bones got a big kick out of that yesterday," said humble Tiger.

When asked about the best thing about PNC week, Tiger said it was bonding and spending time with Charlie and Joe LaCava, his caddie for a long time. Tiger said Joey had been with her for 35-40 years and his experience was great teaching for his son.

"You know, he was fantastic with Charlie the three years that we've been able to play last year and for us, sharing it with our own family. It just means so much to all of us."

Tiger Woods is on the list of entries at Augusta National for the Masters. He is still not at his fullest, and fans must be hoping he comes out better in the upcoming year.

Poll : 0 votes