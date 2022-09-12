“There’s just so much pressure on you” – When Paige Spiranac shared her views on becoming a parent

Paige Spiranac is among the most famous figures in golf at the moment. Despite being retired, the golfer-turned-influencer opinions continue to be heard thanks to her podcast.

Spiranac, who took social media by storm a few years back, has also been named the World's S*xiest Woman by Maxim. She is now a model, influencer, and podcast host. Sprianac, however, likes to keep her personal relationships away from the public eye, which has made people even more interested in learning more about it.

The athlete runs a podcast with her co-host, Amanda Rose, named ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee.’ The podcast has a large following thanks to Spiranac's bold takes on golf as well as non-golf matters. The influencer recently opened up about her views on parenting.

In a conversation with Amanda Rose and Teddy G, Paige Spiranac went on to state that becoming a parent came with its own 'pressure'. The influencer put forth her view and said that she was unsure about whether or not to become a parent.

Speaking on the podcast about parenting and the pressures it brought, Paige Spiranac said:

“If you have a kid that is so incredibly talented and has the ability to be amazing. I mean that in the you know, point zero one percent of the world. Why would you not want to push your kid to get to that level? And it almost feels like then you’re a bad parent if you don’t do it, but then you’re a bad parent if you do, do it.”

She added:

“And I think that’s why it’s like, sometimes I go back and forth to I am like do I even like man, it’s like, do I even want to have kids? because it’s just like, it’s almost like not a burden. But there’s just so much pressure on you to make the right decisions.”

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac This is my mom in her 60s. I think I’m going to be just fine t.co/w2UN1iFswI This is my mom in her 60s. I think I’m going to be just fine t.co/w2UN1iFswI https://t.co/E04oA9v9f3

Everything about Paige Spiranac's marriage

Spiranac married athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018. The influencer successfully managed to keep her relationship under the radar for the longest time. Tinoco reportedly met Spiranac at the start of her career and supported her in her journey as an influencer.

Although the influencer likes to keep her emotions private, Paige Spiranac once revealed in a Q&A session that she had separated from her husband. Addressing her divorce in a Q&A on Instagram, Spiranac said:

“I do get this question a lot, so I do want to address it. I was married. I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy, it would mean a lot to me.”

