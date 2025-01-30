"Decent shot", "Still won’t win a major this year": Fans react to Rory McIlroy's ace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy started his 2025 PGA Tour campaign with a stunning 119 yard hole-in-one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is currently placed T21 in the ongoing Round 1 (at the time of this writing).

McIlroy aced the par-3 15th hole at the Spyglass Hill Golf Club on Thursday. He hit off the wedge and the ball landed straight in the cup. The shot catapulted the golfer to 3-under through six holes at the time.

This was McIlroy's second hole-in-one on the PGA Tour of his career. His first came at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

The hole-in-one on the 15th hole might even be foreshadowing of the upcoming week as when Justin Rose aced that hole in 2023, he went on to win the tournament.

The ace has attracted mixed reactions from PGA Tour fans. Some fans scabbed at Rory McIlroy's wound of not having won a major championship in the past ten years.

"Decent shot"

"Still won’t win a major this year."

The Northern Irish star has won all majors at least once except for the Masters. The iconic green jacket has eluded Rory McIlroy all these years. His best finish at Augusta National has been placing T2 in 2022. However, fans believe that this could be the year that the 35-year-old will finally grab the Masters title.

"Green jacket loading...," one fan wrote.

"Rory to win the Masters," another added.

Some fans complained about the camera angle not capturing the shot very well. They hoped they could have gotten a better view of the ball landing in the hole.

"Wish they’d stop with that shi**y camera angle," one fan expressed.

"Terrible camera work! We should've been able to see it fly in. What a disappointment," another said.

Jake Knapp is currently leading the standings as the Round 1 is underway (at the time of this writing).

Who did Rory McIlroy tee off with in the Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy teed off with Ludvig Aberg in the Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. Part of the 10th tee at Spyglass, the duo teed off at 11:48 am ET.

Here's taking a look at the pro golfers' tee times for Round 1:

Pebble Beach Golf Links

1st tee

11:35 am - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall

11:48 am - Harris English, Eric Cole

12:01 pm - Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:27 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore

12:40 pm - Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor

12:53 pm - J.T. Poston, Sam Burns

1:06 pm - Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

1:19 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa

1:32 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

10th tee

11:35 am - Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler

11:48 am - Tom Hoge, Justin Rose

12:01 pm - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry

12:14 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim

12:27 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

12:40 pm - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas

12:53 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

1:06 pm - Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai

1:19 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger

1:32 pm - Andrew Novak, Justin Lower

Spyglass Hill

1st tee

11:35 am - Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria

11:48 am - Ben An, Matthieu Pavon

12:01 pm - Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

12:14 pm - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

12:27 pm - Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

12:40 pm - J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim

12:53 pm - Max Greyserman, Russell Henley

1:06 pm - Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

1:19 pm - Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

1:32 pm - Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

10th tee

11:35 am - Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

11:48 am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:01 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

12:14 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:27 pm - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy

12:53 pm - Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

1:06 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk

1:19 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

1:32 pm - Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd

