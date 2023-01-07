Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth to headline to 2023 Sony Open Hawaii field

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is currently underway at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Following this, several golfers will stay back on the island for the 2023 Sony Open. The event will tee off on January 12 at the Waiʻalae Country Club and will conclude on the 15th.

A week ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has revealed the potential field and it is stacked. Unsurprisingly, Sony Open reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama will be the highlight this year. The Japanese golfer took the championship after chasing down Russell Henley and will be looking to repeat the result.

Matsuyama will be joined by several other big names, including Jordan Spieth and World No. 15 Tom Kim. The duo are expected to be the Japanese golfer’s biggest competitors at the event.

Last year’s runner-up Henley, Corey Conners, Billy Horschel and Adam Scott are some of the other big names on the Sony Open field.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field

PGA Tour’s field sizes vary by event. The tour has now released the complete list of golfers eligible to be on the Sony Open field, including event-specific exemptions and FedExCup point holders.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Commitments to the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 12-15) include defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, 13-time PGA TOUR winner Jordan Spieth and World No. 15 Tom Kim.



Here is the complete list of players for the Sony Open in Hawaii as of January 6th:

Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Gary Woodland

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Si Woo Kim

Webb Simpson

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

Hideki Matsuyama

Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)

Jordan Spieth

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Stewart Cink

Cam Davis

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Lucas Glover

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

J.T. Poston

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Zach Johnson

Ryan Moore

Rory Sabbatini

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

K.J. Choi

Jerry Kelly

Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)

Blaze Akana

Keita Nakajima

Kohei Okada

Taiga Semikawa

Designated sponsor exemption

Kazuki Higa

Yuto Katsuragawa

Kaito Onishi

PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events

Jesse Mueller

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Michael Castillo

Past Champion of Respective Event

Patton Kizzire

Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup

Brian Harman

Corey Conners

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Kurt Kitayama

Andrew Putnam

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Emiliano Grillo

Brendan Steele

Troy Merritt

Chris Kirk

Alex Smalley

John Huh

Brandon Wu

Adam Long

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

Patrick Rodgers

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

Danny Lee

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

Nick Hardy

Kyle Stanley

Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Justin Suh

Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event

Cole Hammer

Robby Shelton

David Lingmerth

Erik Barnes

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Taylor Montgomery

Tyson Alexander

Ben Taylor

Ben Griffin

Will Gordon

Kevin Yu

S.H. Kim

Byeong Hun An

Davis Thompson

Joseph Bramlett

Harrison Endycott

Ryan Armour

Zecheng Dou

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Austin Cook

Brian Stuard

Eric Cole

Ben Martin

MJ Daffue

Scott Harrington

Nico Echavarria

Carl Yuan

Kyle Westmoreland

Austin Eckroat

Michael Kim

Brice Garnett

Brent Grant

Tano Goya

Vincent Norrman

Trevor Cone

Brandon Matthews

Kevin Roy

Matti Schmid

Michael Gligic

Carson Young

Samuel Stevens

Trevor Werbylo

Augusto Núñez

Anders Albertson

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Harry Higgs

Other details, including the schedule, broadcast and prize money for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii will be updated soon.

