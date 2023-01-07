Create

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth to headline to 2023 Sony Open Hawaii field

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jan 07, 2023 04:59 PM IST
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is currently underway at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Following this, several golfers will stay back on the island for the 2023 Sony Open. The event will tee off on January 12 at the Waiʻalae Country Club and will conclude on the 15th.

A week ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has revealed the potential field and it is stacked. Unsurprisingly, Sony Open reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama will be the highlight this year. The Japanese golfer took the championship after chasing down Russell Henley and will be looking to repeat the result.

Matsuyama will be joined by several other big names, including Jordan Spieth and World No. 15 Tom Kim. The duo are expected to be the Japanese golfer’s biggest competitors at the event.

Last year’s runner-up Henley, Corey Conners, Billy Horschel and Adam Scott are some of the other big names on the Sony Open field.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field

PGA Tour’s field sizes vary by event. The tour has now released the complete list of golfers eligible to be on the Sony Open field, including event-specific exemptions and FedExCup point holders.

Commitments to the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 12-15) include defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, 13-time PGA TOUR winner Jordan Spieth and World No. 15 Tom Kim.Field: https://t.co/m9WoKfgymZ

Here is the complete list of players for the Sony Open in Hawaii as of January 6th:

Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

  • Gary Woodland

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

  • Si Woo Kim
  • Webb Simpson

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

  • Hideki Matsuyama

Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)

  • Jordan Spieth

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

  • Billy Horschel

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

  • Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Ryan Brehm
  • Stewart Cink
  • Cam Davis
  • Tyler Duncan
  • Harris English
  • Lucas Glover
  • Russell Henley
  • Jim Herman
  • Tom Hoge
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Sungjae Im
  • Tom Kim
  • Matt Kuchar
  • K.H. Lee
  • J.T. Poston
  • Chad Ramey
  • Chez Reavie
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Robert Streb
  • Adam Svensson
  • Nick Taylor
  • Michael Thompson
  • Brendon Todd
  • Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

  • Zach Johnson
  • Ryan Moore
  • Rory Sabbatini
  • Jimmy Walker

Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

  • K.J. Choi
  • Jerry Kelly

Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)

  • Blaze Akana
  • Keita Nakajima
  • Kohei Okada
  • Taiga Semikawa

Designated sponsor exemption

  • Kazuki Higa
  • Yuto Katsuragawa
  • Kaito Onishi

PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events

  • Jesse Mueller

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

  • Michael Castillo

Past Champion of Respective Event

  • Patton Kizzire

Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup

  • Brian Harman
  • Corey Conners

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

  • Denny McCarthy
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Brendan Steele
  • Troy Merritt
  • Chris Kirk
  • Alex Smalley
  • John Huh
  • Brandon Wu
  • Adam Long
  • Ryan Palmer
  • David Lipsky
  • Adam Schenk
  • Aaron Rai
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Russell Knox
  • Kevin Streelman
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Peter Malnati
  • Danny Lee
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Sam Ryder
  • Nate Lashley
  • James Hahn
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Scott Piercy
  • Max McGreevy
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Kevin Tway
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Kramer Hickok
  • Austin Smotherman
  • Doc Redman
  • Kelly Kraft
  • Nick Hardy
  • Kyle Stanley
  • Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)

  • Justin Suh
  • Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
  • Cole Hammer
  • Robby Shelton
  • David Lingmerth
  • Erik Barnes

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Tyson Alexander
  • Ben Taylor
  • Ben Griffin
  • Will Gordon
  • Kevin Yu
  • S.H. Kim
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Davis Thompson
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Ryan Armour
  • Zecheng Dou
  • Paul Haley II
  • Harry Hall
  • Austin Cook
  • Brian Stuard
  • Eric Cole
  • Ben Martin
  • MJ Daffue
  • Scott Harrington
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Carl Yuan
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Michael Kim
  • Brice Garnett
  • Brent Grant
  • Tano Goya
  • Vincent Norrman
  • Trevor Cone
  • Brandon Matthews
  • Kevin Roy
  • Matti Schmid
  • Michael Gligic
  • Carson Young
  • Samuel Stevens
  • Trevor Werbylo
  • Augusto Núñez
  • Anders Albertson

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

  • Harry Higgs

Other details, including the schedule, broadcast and prize money for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii will be updated soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...