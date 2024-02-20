Defending champion Tony Finau leads PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Defending champion Tony Finau topped the power ranking of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The PGA Tour event will take place this week at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.

It will kick off with its inaugural round on Thursday, February 22 and run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 25. It's a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field.

Tony Finau won the tournament last year and is one of the favorites to win this week. He has played five PGA Tour events in 2024 and has not missed the cut in any of them. He was placed in a tie for 19th at last week's Genesis Invitational.

Tony Finau started the year with a T38 finish at The Sentry and then finished in the T25 position at The American Express. His best finish was recorded at the Farmers Insurance Open, when he finished in a tie for sixth place. He has been in good form and is one of the strongest contenders to win the Mexico Open.

The PGA Tour released the power rankings topped by Finau, followed by Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen. Emiliano Grillo settled in fourth place, followed by Stephen Jaeger.

Here are the power rankings for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per the PGA Tour):

1 Tony Finau

2 Nicolai Hojgaard

3 Thorbjorn Olesen

4 Emiliano Grillo

5 Stephen Jaeger

6 Maverick McNealy

7 Mark Hubbard

8 Thomas Detry

9 Erik Van Rooyen

10 Keith Mitchell

11 Brandon Wu

12 Patrick Rodgers

13 Davis Thompson

14 Andrew Novak

15 Jorge Campillo

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds

Tony Finau is the expert favorite to win the Mexico Open with odds of +650, as per CBS Sports. Nicolai Hojgaard and Emiliano Grillo are other favorites to win this week with odds of +1600 and 2000, respectively.

Here are the odds for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per CBS Sports):

Tony Finau +650

Nicolai Hojgaard +1600

Emiliano Grillo +2000

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Stephan Jaeger +2200

Thomas Detry +2500

Thorbjorn Olesen +2800

Ryan Fox +3000

Patrick Rodgers +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Jake Knapp +3500

Erik Van Rooyen +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Brandon Wu +3500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Cameron Champ +4500

Mark Hubbard +5000

Justin Suh +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Doug Ghim +5500

Alejandro Tosti +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6000

Charley Hoffman +6000

Sam Stevens +6500

S.H. Kim +6500

Chesson Hadley +6500

Vincent Norrman +7000

Chris Gotterup +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Parker Coody +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Victor Perez +9000

J.J. Spaun +9000

Carson Young +9000

Alexander Bjork +9000