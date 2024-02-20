Defending champion Tony Finau leads PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Defending champion Tony Finau topped the power ranking of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The PGA Tour event will take place this week at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.
It will kick off with its inaugural round on Thursday, February 22 and run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 25. It's a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field.
Tony Finau won the tournament last year and is one of the favorites to win this week. He has played five PGA Tour events in 2024 and has not missed the cut in any of them. He was placed in a tie for 19th at last week's Genesis Invitational.
Tony Finau started the year with a T38 finish at The Sentry and then finished in the T25 position at The American Express. His best finish was recorded at the Farmers Insurance Open, when he finished in a tie for sixth place. He has been in good form and is one of the strongest contenders to win the Mexico Open.
The PGA Tour released the power rankings topped by Finau, followed by Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen. Emiliano Grillo settled in fourth place, followed by Stephen Jaeger.
Here are the power rankings for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per the PGA Tour):
- 1 Tony Finau
- 2 Nicolai Hojgaard
- 3 Thorbjorn Olesen
- 4 Emiliano Grillo
- 5 Stephen Jaeger
- 6 Maverick McNealy
- 7 Mark Hubbard
- 8 Thomas Detry
- 9 Erik Van Rooyen
- 10 Keith Mitchell
- 11 Brandon Wu
- 12 Patrick Rodgers
- 13 Davis Thompson
- 14 Andrew Novak
- 15 Jorge Campillo
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds
Tony Finau is the expert favorite to win the Mexico Open with odds of +650, as per CBS Sports. Nicolai Hojgaard and Emiliano Grillo are other favorites to win this week with odds of +1600 and 2000, respectively.
Here are the odds for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per CBS Sports):
- Tony Finau +650
- Nicolai Hojgaard +1600
- Emiliano Grillo +2000
- Taylor Pendrith +2200
- Stephan Jaeger +2200
- Thomas Detry +2500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +2800
- Ryan Fox +3000
- Patrick Rodgers +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Jake Knapp +3500
- Erik Van Rooyen +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Brandon Wu +3500
- Ryo Hisatsune +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Cameron Champ +4500
- Mark Hubbard +5000
- Justin Suh +5000
- Austin Eckroat +5000
- Aaron Rai +5000
- Doug Ghim +5500
- Alejandro Tosti +5500
- Michael Kim +6000
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Jhonattan Vegas +6000
- Charley Hoffman +6000
- Sam Stevens +6500
- S.H. Kim +6500
- Chesson Hadley +6500
- Vincent Norrman +7000
- Chris Gotterup +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Scott Stallings +8000
- Parker Coody +8000
- Nate Lashley +8000
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Victor Perez +9000
- J.J. Spaun +9000
- Carson Young +9000
- Alexander Bjork +9000