“Definitely it was not easy” - Abraham Ancer reflects on his victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong amid challenging conditions

Abraham Ancer spoke about his incredible triumph at the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament. The Saudi circuit event came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, March 10.

Despite challenging conditions, the Mexican-American golfer displayed remarkable skill throughout the competition. While he led after the initial two rounds, the final round saw him finishing in a tie with Paul Casey and Cameron Smith. The three competed in a playoff, where Ancer emerged victorious with a birdie on the extra hole.

During the winner's press conference, Ancer opened up about his maiden LIV Golf victory. He said:

"I knew it was not going to be easy. I had to obviously hit the ball the way I hit the ball the first two days to maybe say easy. But it was never going to be like that. It was tough I mean the rain was on and off, it was a little chilly, the golf course played.

He added:

"I thought I played it a lot tougher than he did in the first two rounds. The pin placements were really tough as well. So definitely it was not easy, that was a very stressful round." (2:14-2:50)

The Hong Kong event was the fourth 2024 LIV Golf season event. It took place from March 8 to 10.

Casey and Smith finished in a tie for second place, followed by Joaquin Niemann, who finished in a tie for fourth place with Carlos Ortiz.

How did Abraham Ancer play at the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024?

Abraham Ancer was pretty impressive at the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024. He started the game a phenomenal bogey-free round on the tournament's first day.

He teed it up in the tournament's opening round on the sixth hole and made the par. He was phenomenal after carding four consecutive birdies from the ninth and 13th holes. He added two more birdies and finished with a score of under 7.

Abraham Ancer maintained his dominance in the second round by shooting a bogey-free round again. He carded eight birdies and took a five-stroke lead in the game.

However, he struggled with his game in the tournament's third round. He shot three bogeys and one birdie to settle for 2-over par. He finished under 13 and topped the leaderboard in a three-way tie with Casey and Smith.

Abraham Ancer started the 2024 LIV Golf season with the season-opening Mayakoba event. He finished in 28th place at the tournament and 23rd at the Las Vegas event. He was placed 13th at the Jeddah event before winning his maiden LIV Golf event last week in Hong Kong.

Ancer will next tee off at the LIV Golf Miami event, slated to take place from April 5 to 7 at Trump National Doral.