“Definition of paid entertainment” “Growing the game” – Fans react to Greg Norman revealing Hideki Matsuyama as new LIV Golf target

LIV CEO Greg Norman says that the league is trying to hire Hideki Matsuyama now, and he doesn't mind saying it publicly.

This year, the Saudi-backed circuit has already signed Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, two of the best players on the DP World Tour right now. Last year, they signed Jon Rahm, making the biggest steal so far. Lucas Herbert was another PGA Tour player who went to the LIV.

Now, Norman has revealed that they have set their eyes on Matsuyama, who recently revived himself after winning the Genesis Invitational, his first title in two years.

Norman was quoted as saying via the Australian Golf Digest:

"We’ve been trying to sign Hideki Matsuyama. I don’t mind admitting that. When Hideki won (The Genesis Invitational) in LA, what’s the first thing I did? I said “Congratulations, Hideki. I’m proud of you, mate."

Fans had mixed reactions to Norman's revelation. Many opined that it hardly mattered whom he would sign next, adding that the league was all about money and not about legacy. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Definition of paid entertainment...happy to see them uncloaking."

"Growing the game."

"This was the big fish in Y1 - rumoured to be offerred $350m and the Torque team was going to be the Japan team. Hideki would come with a valuable Japanese TV contract. Huge for a global league."

"The Japanese are an honorable people. I don’t think you buy Hideki."

"Hideki should be their biggest target. He is market onto himself. This is no secret and LIV would be fools to not do everything possible to land him. In all honesty, I think it will happen, so long as whatever deal with the Tour doesn’t take away the massive bags."

What's next for Hideki Matsuyama?

Hideki Matsuyama is not on the playing field for the Cognizant Classic, which is set to take place on Thursday, February 29 at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. If we go by last year's schedule, he will next compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will take place in a couple of weeks at Bay Hill.

Matsuyama has had a brilliant start to the 2024 season, as he broke his winning streak at the Riviera Country Club last week. The 2021 Masters Champion hadn't tasted success on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii. However, now with his ninth title on the PGA Tour, he has found himself back inside the top 20 in the OWGR.

So far, Matsuyama has made six starts and hasn't missed a cut. Besides winning the Genesis Invitational, he has also registered a top-25 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open.