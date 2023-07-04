Denny McCarthy tops PGA Tour power rankings for John Deere Classic 2023

The John Deere Classic will take place this week starting with the tee-off for the opening round on Thursday, July 6, and will run through the week to culminate with a finale on Sunday, July 9. It's the 38th event of the PGA Tour season 2022-23 and the 51st edition of the tournament.

The tournament will feature 156-star golfers competing in a four-day competition to earn the winner's share from the purse of $7.4 million.

Ahead of the start of the event, the PGA Tour unveiled the power ranking for the competition which is led by American golfer Denny McCarthy, who finished sixth at the event last year.

The non-PGA Tour winner deserves to sit at the top in the power rankings at the 2023 John Deere Classic following his resounding performance in the last few events.

He finished second at the Memorial Tournament, then 20th at the US Open, and seventh at the Travelers Championship last month.

Here are John Deere Classic 2023 Power Rankings according to PGA Tour:

1. Denny McCarthy

2. Russell Henley

3. Adam Hadwin

4. Emiliano Grillo

5. Chris Kirk

6. Adam Schenk

7. Taylor Moore

8. Eric Cole

9. Stephan Jaeger

10. Nick Taylor

11. Lucas Glover

12. Alex Smalle

13. Ludvig Aberg

14. Keith Mitchell

15. Peter Kuest

Denny McCarthy odds at the 2023 John Deere Classic

Denny McCarthy, who topped the power ranking, is the best bet for the week according to Caesars Sportsbook. With a point of +1400, he sat ahead of Russell Henley followed by Cameron Young. Ludvig Aberg also has a favorable chance to win this week's event.

Listed below is the complete list of the 2023 John Decree Classic odds as per Caesars Sportsbook:

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Adam Hadwin +2200

Adam Schenk +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Seamus Power +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Stephan Jaeger +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

Byeong Hun An +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Sepp Straka +6000

K.H. Lee +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Dylan Wu +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Peter Kuest +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Chez Reavie +6500

Brendon Todd +6500

Lucas Glover +7000

Gordon Sargent +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Callum Tarren +7500

Zach Johnson +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Patton Kizzire +8000

Luke List +8000

Carson Young +8000

Ben Martin +8000

Sam Ryder +9000

S.H. Kim +9000

Nick Hardy +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

MJ Daffue +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +11000

Matt NeSmith +11000

Justin Lower +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Joel Dahmen +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chad Ramey +13000

