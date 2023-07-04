Denny McCarthy tops PGA Tour power rankings for John Deere Classic 2023

The John Deere Classic will take place this week starting with the tee-off for the opening round on Thursday, July 6, and will run through the week to culminate with a finale on Sunday, July 9. It's the 38th event of the PGA Tour season 2022-23 and the 51st edition of the tournament.
The tournament will feature 156-star golfers competing in a four-day competition to earn the winner's share from the purse of $7.4 million.
Ahead of the start of the event, the PGA Tour unveiled the power ranking for the competition which is led by American golfer Denny McCarthy, who finished sixth at the event last year.
The non-PGA Tour winner deserves to sit at the top in the power rankings at the 2023 John Deere Classic following his resounding performance in the last few events.
He finished second at the Memorial Tournament, then 20th at the US Open, and seventh at the Travelers Championship last month.
Here are John Deere Classic 2023 Power Rankings according to PGA Tour:
- 1. Denny McCarthy
- 2. Russell Henley
- 3. Adam Hadwin
- 4. Emiliano Grillo
- 5. Chris Kirk
- 6. Adam Schenk
- 7. Taylor Moore
- 8. Eric Cole
- 9. Stephan Jaeger
- 10. Nick Taylor
- 11. Lucas Glover
- 12. Alex Smalle
- 13. Ludvig Aberg
- 14. Keith Mitchell
- 15. Peter Kuest
Denny McCarthy odds at the 2023 John Deere Classic
Denny McCarthy, who topped the power ranking, is the best bet for the week according to Caesars Sportsbook. With a point of +1400, he sat ahead of Russell Henley followed by Cameron Young. Ludvig Aberg also has a favorable chance to win this week's event.
Listed below is the complete list of the 2023 John Decree Classic odds as per Caesars Sportsbook:
- Denny McCarthy +1400
- Russell Henley +1600
- Cameron Young +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Adam Hadwin +2200
- Adam Schenk +2800
- Taylor Moore +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Eric Cole +3000
- Emiliano Grillo +3000
- Seamus Power +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Chris Kirk +3500
- Taylor Montgomery +4000
- Stephan Jaeger +4000
- Patrick Rodgers +4000
- Nick Taylor +4000
- Byeong Hun An +4000
- Alex Smalley +4000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
- Matt Kuchar +5000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- K.H. Lee +5500
- Beau Hossler +5500
- Ryan Palmer +6000
- Mark Hubbard +6000
- Dylan Wu +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Adam Svensson +6000
- Peter Kuest +6500
- Michael Kim +6500
- Joseph Bramlett +6500
- Chez Reavie +6500
- Brendon Todd +6500
- Lucas Glover +7000
- Gordon Sargent +7000
- Sam Stevens +7500
- Callum Tarren +7500
- Zach Johnson +8000
- Will Gordon +8000
- Patton Kizzire +8000
- Luke List +8000
- Carson Young +8000
- Ben Martin +8000
- Sam Ryder +9000
- S.H. Kim +9000
- Nick Hardy +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Garrick Higgo +9000
- Akshay Bhatia +9000
- Nate Lashley +10000
- MJ Daffue +10000
- Kevin Streelman +10000
- Greyson Sigg +10000
- Chesson Hadley +10000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +11000
- Matt NeSmith +11000
- Justin Lower +11000
- David Lipsky +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- Joel Dahmen +13000
- Davis Thompson +13000
- Chad Ramey +13000