John Deere Classic 2023 odds and best bets explored

The John Deere Classic 2023 is here and is set to tee off on Thursday, July 6, at the Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, which follows the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be a four-day tournament featuring a 156-player field.
Golfers on the John Deere Classic field will compete against each other for the $7.4 million prize purse on offer. The event has a limited purse as it is not a designated event.
The PGA Tour event’s field will be headlined by the likes of defending champion JT Poston, World No. 19 Cameron Young and No. 29 Russell Henley. No. 34 Denny McCarthy, No. 37 Sepp Straka, and No. 41 Chris Kirk, among others, are in the fray as well.
John Deere Classic 2023 odds
Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers are the favorite for the John Deere Classic 2023. According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young and Russell Henley comes into the event as favorites. While McCarthy comes in with 14-1 odds, Henley and Young closely follow with 16-1 odds.
Interestingly, the top three on the odds list are expected to face some competition from Ludvig Aberg. The young golfer, who made his full PGA Tour debut a few weeks ago, is fourth on the odds list for the John Deere Classic. The 23-year-old Swede comes into the weekend with 22-1 odds.
Last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic runner-up Adam Hadwin sits alongside him on the table with similar odds.
Adam Schenk (28-1), Taylor Moore (30-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1), Eric Cole (30-1), Emiliano Grillo (30-1) and Seamus Power (35-1) are some other favorable names to watch this weekend.
Here is the complete odds list for the 2023 John Deere Classic (As per Caesars Sportsbook):
- Denny McCarthy +1400
- Russell Henley +1600
- Cameron Young +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Adam Hadwin +2200
- Adam Schenk +2800
- Taylor Moore +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Eric Cole +3000
- Emiliano Grillo +3000
- Seamus Power +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Chris Kirk +3500
- Taylor Montgomery +4000
- Stephan Jaeger +4000
- Patrick Rodgers +4000
- Nick Taylor +4000
- Byeong Hun An +4000
- Alex Smalley +4000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
- Matt Kuchar +5000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- K.H. Lee +5500
- Beau Hossler +5500
- Ryan Palmer +6000
- Mark Hubbard +6000
- Dylan Wu +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Adam Svensson +6000
- Peter Kuest +6500
- Michael Kim +6500
- Joseph Bramlett +6500
- Chez Reavie +6500
- Brendon Todd +6500
- Lucas Glover +7000
- Gordon Sargent +7000
- Sam Stevens +7500
- Callum Tarren +7500
- Zach Johnson +8000
- Will Gordon +8000
- Patton Kizzire +8000
- Luke List +8000
- Carson Young +8000
- Ben Martin +8000
- Sam Ryder +9000
- S.H. Kim +9000
- Nick Hardy +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Garrick Higgo +9000
- Akshay Bhatia +9000
- Nate Lashley +10000
- MJ Daffue +10000
- Kevin Streelman +10000
- Greyson Sigg +10000
- Chesson Hadley +10000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +11000
- Matt NeSmith +11000
- Justin Lower +11000
- David Lipsky +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- Joel Dahmen +13000
- Davis Thompson +13000
- Chad Ramey +13000
More details on the John Deere Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.