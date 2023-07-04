John Deere Classic 2023 odds and best bets explored

The John Deere Classic 2023 is here and is set to tee off on Thursday, July 6, at the Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, which follows the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be a four-day tournament featuring a 156-player field.

Golfers on the John Deere Classic field will compete against each other for the $7.4 million prize purse on offer. The event has a limited purse as it is not a designated event.

The PGA Tour event’s field will be headlined by the likes of defending champion JT Poston, World No. 19 Cameron Young and No. 29 Russell Henley. No. 34 Denny McCarthy, No. 37 Sepp Straka, and No. 41 Chris Kirk, among others, are in the fray as well.

John Deere Classic 2023 odds

Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers are the favorite for the John Deere Classic 2023. According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young and Russell Henley comes into the event as favorites. While McCarthy comes in with 14-1 odds, Henley and Young closely follow with 16-1 odds.

Interestingly, the top three on the odds list are expected to face some competition from Ludvig Aberg. The young golfer, who made his full PGA Tour debut a few weeks ago, is fourth on the odds list for the John Deere Classic. The 23-year-old Swede comes into the weekend with 22-1 odds.

Last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic runner-up Adam Hadwin sits alongside him on the table with similar odds.

Adam Schenk (28-1), Taylor Moore (30-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1), Eric Cole (30-1), Emiliano Grillo (30-1) and Seamus Power (35-1) are some other favorable names to watch this weekend.

Here is the complete odds list for the 2023 John Deere Classic (As per Caesars Sportsbook):

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Adam Hadwin +2200

Adam Schenk +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Seamus Power +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Stephan Jaeger +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

Byeong Hun An +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Sepp Straka +6000

K.H. Lee +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Dylan Wu +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Peter Kuest +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Chez Reavie +6500

Brendon Todd +6500

Lucas Glover +7000

Gordon Sargent +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Callum Tarren +7500

Zach Johnson +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Patton Kizzire +8000

Luke List +8000

Carson Young +8000

Ben Martin +8000

Sam Ryder +9000

S.H. Kim +9000

Nick Hardy +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

MJ Daffue +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +11000

Matt NeSmith +11000

Justin Lower +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Joel Dahmen +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chad Ramey +13000

More details on the John Deere Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes