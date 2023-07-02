"You're taking too long" - Adam Hadwin's wife calls out his slow play, helping him in recent success at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin achieved a remarkable feat by matching the record for a round at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, scoring an impressive 9-under 63. This exceptional performance propelled Hadwin to the upper ranks of the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard.

Interestingly, Hadwin attributed part of his success to his wife, Jessica. In a post-round interview at the tournament venue, he revealed that Jessica had brought his attention to his "slow game" following the recent US Open.

These were some of his words for the CBS network.

"She [his wife] tries to watch [his performances] as much as she can and she kind of gave me the gears a littkle bit, like: 'You look uncomfortable out there; you look like you're deciding too much, you're taking too long, It's not just me.' The fans in the crowd at LACC, apparently, were calling me out for it too."

He added:

"So, I tried to be a little bit mot decisive this week, you know, just get a number, get a club, just get in there and hit."

At the 14th hole in the fourth round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Hadwin is in third place with a score of -23, just two strokes behind first place, which, at least temporarily, is occupied by Collin Morikawa.

Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adam Hadwin had two rounds on Thursday and Friday in which he scored -6 and -4, respectively. With those records, he was able to stay roughly mid-table (among those who made the cut), without moving completely away from the top positions.

This effort paid off, as his great moment came on Saturday, when he tied the course record with -9, to finish in second place, just one stroke behind the leader, Rickie Fowler.

Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image via Getty).

It was a truly spectacular round for Hadwin, bogey-free, with seven birdies and an eagle. It was particularly tight on the back nine, for which he needed just 30 strokes.

Hadwin was very good in all aspects of play, with a driving accuracy above 70%, a driving distance average above 300 yards, and almost six total Stroke Gained (5.95). In this last statistic, he was the best of the entire round.

So far in the 2022-23 season, Hadwin has played 21 tournaments and has made the cut in 16 of them. He has second place as his best result (Zurich Classic of New Orleans), in addition to six other Top 25.

In his professional career on the PGA Tour (he earned his card in 2015) Hadwin has won one tournament, the 2017 Valspar Championship.

