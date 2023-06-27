Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 odds and best bets explored

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is here. The event, following the Travelers Championship 2023, is set to tee off on Thursday, June 29, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the four-day event will feature a strong 156-player field.

Golfers on the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will compete against each other for the $8.8 million prize purse on offer. It is pertinent to note that the purse has increased from last year's $8.2 million pool. Despite not being a designated event, the PGA Tour outing will be headlined by names like World No. 14 and defending champion Tony Finau, No. 9 Max Homa, and No. 17 Justin Thomas, among others.

Rocket Mortgage Classic @RocketClassic These guys are ready to put on a show. Here's who will be joining us in Detroit for the 2023 #RocketMortgageClassic These guys are ready to put on a show. Here's who will be joining us in Detroit for the 2023 #RocketMortgageClassic. https://t.co/i8m68oufDq

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 odds

Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfer is the favorite for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023. According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, defending champion Tony Finau has the chance to become the first-ever two-time winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is the 12-1 favorite in the latest edition of the event.

Finau will face some competition from the likes of Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. The trio comes into the event with equal odds of 14-1. Surprisingly, Max Homa is a long shot at the event. The golfer, who currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings, comes into the event with 18-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama (20-1), Tom Kim (22-1), Sungjae Im (22-1) and Keegan Bradley (28-1) are some other names to watch this weekend.

Here is the complete odds list for the Rocket Mortgage Classic (As per Caesars Sportsbook):

Tony Finau +1200

Rickie Fowler +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Max Homa +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Tom Kim +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Keegan Bradley +2800

Cam Davis +3500

Harris English +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Sepp Straka +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Tom Hoge +5500

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Taylor Moore +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6000

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Ludvig Aberg +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Justin Suh +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7000

Brendon Todd +7000

Brandon Wu +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Adam Hadwin +7000

Aaron Rai +7500

Nate Lashley +7500

J.J. Spaun +7500

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Gordon Sargent +8000

Garrick Higgo +8000

Austin Eckroat +6500

Alex Noren +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Ryan Palmer +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Will Gordon +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Webb Simpson +11000

Patton Kizzire +11000

Nick Hardy +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Hayden Buckley +11000

Harry Hall +11000

Chez Reavie +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Vincent Norrman +13000

Sam Ryder +13000

More details on the PGA Tour event, including tee times, will be updated soon.

