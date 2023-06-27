Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 odds and best bets explored

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is here. The event, following the Travelers Championship 2023, is set to tee off on Thursday, June 29, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the four-day event will feature a strong 156-player field.
Golfers on the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will compete against each other for the $8.8 million prize purse on offer. It is pertinent to note that the purse has increased from last year's $8.2 million pool. Despite not being a designated event, the PGA Tour outing will be headlined by names like World No. 14 and defending champion Tony Finau, No. 9 Max Homa, and No. 17 Justin Thomas, among others.
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 odds
Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfer is the favorite for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023. According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, defending champion Tony Finau has the chance to become the first-ever two-time winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is the 12-1 favorite in the latest edition of the event.
Finau will face some competition from the likes of Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. The trio comes into the event with equal odds of 14-1. Surprisingly, Max Homa is a long shot at the event. The golfer, who currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings, comes into the event with 18-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama (20-1), Tom Kim (22-1), Sungjae Im (22-1) and Keegan Bradley (28-1) are some other names to watch this weekend.
Here is the complete odds list for the Rocket Mortgage Classic (As per Caesars Sportsbook):
- Tony Finau +1200
- Rickie Fowler +1400
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Max Homa +1800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2000
- Tom Kim +2200
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Keegan Bradley +2800
- Cam Davis +3500
- Harris English +4000
- Brian Harman +4500
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Chris Kirk +5000
- Tom Hoge +5500
- Stephan Jaeger +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Taylor Moore +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +6000
- Ludvig Aberg +6000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Justin Suh +6500
- Davis Riley +6500
- Joseph Bramlett +7000
- Brendon Todd +7000
- Brandon Wu +7000
- Beau Hossler +7000
- Adam Hadwin +7000
- Aaron Rai +7500
- Nate Lashley +7500
- J.J. Spaun +7500
- Taylor Pendrith +8000
- Gordon Sargent +8000
- Garrick Higgo +8000
- Austin Eckroat +6500
- Alex Noren +8000
- S.H. Kim +9000
- Ryan Palmer +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Will Gordon +10000
- Thomas Detry +10000
- Sam Stevens +10000
- Mark Hubbard +10000
- Doug Ghim +10000
- Ben Martin +10000
- Ben Griffin +10000
- Adam Svensson +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Webb Simpson +11000
- Patton Kizzire +11000
- Nick Hardy +11000
- Matt Wallace +11000
- Lee Hodges +11000
- Hayden Buckley +11000
- Harry Hall +11000
- Chez Reavie +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- C.T. Pan +11000
- Akshay Bhatia +11000
- Vincent Norrman +13000
- Sam Ryder +13000
Vincent Norrman +13000
- Sam Ryder +13000