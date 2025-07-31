"Designing is a mindset" - Tiger Woods reveals the 'magic' has shown up as he designs his latest golf course

Tiger Woods is working on his latest golf course design, and he says the “magic” is starting to show. The 15-time major winner recently visited Park City, Utah, to check on the progress of the mountain golf course being built at the Marcella Club.Tiger Woods shared a short video on Instagram, showing himself and the TGR Design team once again walking the course layout. The video ends with a “to be continued” note, hinting at more updates coming soon. In the caption, he wrote:&quot;Designing is a mindset — then the magic shows up. And there’s no shortage of it out here at Bluejack Ranch.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe course was first announced in February 2023. It will be the main feature of the private Marcella Club and is Tiger Woods’ first mountain golf course and the first TGR Design project in the state of Utah. Once completed, it will join a small group of many other courses designed by Tiger Woods and his team around the world.The course is located at Jordanelle Ridge and offers wide, scenic views of the Uinta Mountains, Jordanelle Reservoir, Heber Valley, Deer Valley Resort, and Mount Timpanogos. The design uses both long-range views and quiet valleys between ridges to make the course more interesting and unique.The layout is expected to be both challenging and welcoming. It will have wide landing areas to help players keep the ball in play, but will also challenge better players with smart tee shots and strategy. The greens will vary in shape and size, with tightly cut areas around them so players can try different recovery shots if they miss.The course is designed to suit all skill levels, offering a tough test for low handicaps while also being friendly enough for families and casual players to enjoy. Tiger Woods's partnership with the Marcella Club aims to create one of the best golf experiences in the Mountain West.Other golf courses designed by Tiger WoodsTiger Woods and his design firm, TGR Design, have worked on several golf courses around the world. Each course reflects a unique setting and approach, ranging from championship layouts to shorter, fun-focused tracks.Bluejack National (Texas, USA):Opened in April 2016 in Montgomery, Texas, Bluejack National was Tiger's first U.S. golf course. It also includes a 10-hole par-3 course called &quot;The Playgrounds.&quot;El Cardonal at Diamante (Mexico):Located in Cabo San Lucas, El Cardonal was TGR Design's first golf course project, opening in 2015.The Oasis Short Course (Mexico):Also part of the Diamante resort, this 12-hole par-3 course offers flexible play. It can be set up as a 3-hole loop with a par 3, par 4, and par 5.Jack's Bay (Bahamas):A 10-hole short course on the island of Eleuthera, known as &quot;The Playground.&quot;Payne’s Valley (Missouri, USA):TGR Design's first public golf course, Payne’s Valley, is located in Ridgedale, Missouri.The Hay (California, USA):This 9-hole par-3 course sits on the former site of the Peter Hay Golf Course in Pebble Beach. Notably, its second hole is an exact replica of hole 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.The Legacy Club at Diamante (Mexico):Diamante also features The Legacy Club, part of a resort area along the coastline of Cabo San Lucas, with views of both the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez.Trout National – The Reserve (New Jersey, USA):Currently in development in southern New Jersey, this 18-hole course is set among farmland and an old quarry. It will include a short course, a putting course, and full practice facilities.Cobbs Creek Short Course (Pennsylvania, USA):In partnership with the Cobbs Creek Foundation and TGR Foundation, Tiger Woods is designing a short course in Philadelphia. It will sit beside a TGR Learning Lab education facility that supports local students.Jupiter Island Practice Facility (Florida, USA):This facility is part of TGR Design's work, offering practice and training areas, though not a full-length golf course.PopStroke (Various locations):Launched in 2018, PopStroke is a golf and entertainment venue featuring putting courses. It's designed for casual play with food and drinks available on-site.Marcella Club (Utah, USA):The mountain course at Marcella Club is Woods’ first design in Utah. It's set in Park City and will be the highlight of the private club located near Deer Valley and Jordanelle Ridge.