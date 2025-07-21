Tiger Woods tags along with his team to see progress of his new Utah project

Tiger Woods is staying busy off the course as he continues his recovery from injury. The 15-time major champion, who announced in March that he would miss the rest of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles, recently visited Park City, Utah, to check on the progress of his latest golf course design.Woods suffered the Achilles injury earlier this year while ramping up his training and was forced to have a minimally invasive repair procedure. Three months later, he was spotted out of his walking boot while watching his son, Charlie Woods, compete at Florida’s 108th Amateur Championship in Palm Beach Gardens. Though still using a golf cart to move around, it marked a positive step in his recovery.Now, a month-and-a-half on, Tiger Woods has been seen walking the grounds of the Marcella Club in Utah with his TGR Design team. In a video shared on social media, Woods observed newly installed sod on several holes and helped finalize shaping work on others still under construction.The project is his first mountain golf course design, and he expressed excitement about its progress.&quot;My @tgr.design team and I made a special visit to @marcellaclub in Park City, Utah to witness the incredible progress we’re making. We walked the site, saw the new sod which is already installed on several holes, and directed final shaping on the holes still under construction. I can’t wait to see the finished product of our first mountain design,&quot; he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to his Utah visit, Tiger Woods was also recently spotted in Dallas, Texas, supporting Charlie Woods at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, which is scheduled from July 21-26.All you need to know about Tiger Woods’ new courseTiger Woods’ design firm, TGR Design, is building an 18-hole course at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. This is Woods’ fourth original 18-hole design and his first layout set in mountainous terrain.The par-72 course will measure over 8,000 yards from the back tees, including a par 5 on the 10th hole that could stretch past 700 yards and a par 3 on the 15th hole tipping out at 292 yards. All four par 5s are planned to play more than 600 yards. However, since Park City sits at 7,000 feet above sea level, the holes are expected to play shorter than their full yardage. The design also features a few par 4s under 400 yards and a par 3 maxing out at 150 yards.“I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Marcella Club to design and create a new championship golf course just outside Park City,” Woods said in a press release back in 2023.“Utah is an incredible place, with favorable year-round weather that offers opportunities to be active outdoors throughout all four seasons—golfing, skiing, biking, hiking, and fishing—the list goes on and on. I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location; this new course is uniquely beautiful and will offer engaging play for every ability.” (via Golf Digest)The Marcella Club project is part of a larger plan that includes 36 holes shared between Marcella Mountain and Marcella at Jordanelle Ridge. The development also offers private homesites and ski-in, ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort, the former Winter Olympics venue. Developers describe it as North America’s first world-class alpine village since 1981.Tiger Woods’ previous 18-hole designs include Bluejack National in Texas, Payne’s Valley in Missouri, and El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico.