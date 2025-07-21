Tiger Woods spotted in Dallas to witness Charlie Woods at the US Junior Amateur

Tiger Woods was spotted in Dallas, Texas, as he arrived to watch his son Charlie compete at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur. The 15-time major winner, wearing a blue and white striped Sun Day Red T-shirt and golf shoes, walked the course at Trinity Forest Golf Club, where the event runs from July 21-26.Woods' appearance comes four months after he had Achilles surgery, which sidelined him for the 2025 season. Since then, he has slowly returned to the public eye, first seen in June watching Charlie at Florida’s 108th Amateur Championship and later visiting his TGR Design project in Utah.TWspot shared a photo of Woods on Instagram with the caption:&quot;Tiger looking ready. He’s walking in Dallas to watch Charlie compete at the U.S. Junior Am. Full golf gear, even shoes. 🔥(Via: @acaseofthegolf1)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharlie Woods, meanwhile, is making his second straight appearance at the U.S. Junior Amateur, a tournament his father famously won three times in a row from 1991 to 1993. Woods Jr. has climbed into the AJGA top 20 this year after a dominant victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May, where he beat top-ranked junior Miles Russell by six shots.