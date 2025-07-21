  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods spotted in Dallas to witness Charlie Woods at the US Junior Amateur

Tiger Woods spotted in Dallas to witness Charlie Woods at the US Junior Amateur

By Sonali Verma
Modified Jul 21, 2025 20:13 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods at the TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods was spotted in Dallas, Texas, as he arrived to watch his son Charlie compete at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur. The 15-time major winner, wearing a blue and white striped Sun Day Red T-shirt and golf shoes, walked the course at Trinity Forest Golf Club, where the event runs from July 21-26.

Ad

Woods' appearance comes four months after he had Achilles surgery, which sidelined him for the 2025 season. Since then, he has slowly returned to the public eye, first seen in June watching Charlie at Florida’s 108th Amateur Championship and later visiting his TGR Design project in Utah.

TWspot shared a photo of Woods on Instagram with the caption:

"Tiger looking ready. He’s walking in Dallas to watch Charlie compete at the U.S. Junior Am. Full golf gear, even shoes. 🔥(Via: @acaseofthegolf1)"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Charlie Woods, meanwhile, is making his second straight appearance at the U.S. Junior Amateur, a tournament his father famously won three times in a row from 1991 to 1993. Woods Jr. has climbed into the AJGA top 20 this year after a dominant victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May, where he beat top-ranked junior Miles Russell by six shots.

About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications